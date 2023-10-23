Bitt and the Government of the Republic of the Marshall Islands Sign MOU to Establish a National Digital Payments System

News provided by

Bitt

23 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) and Bitt have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a vision to launch a pilot initiative geared towards implementing a National Digital Payments System (NDPS) using the US Dollar. This partnership is driven by the aspiration to leverage technology's potential for advancing financial inclusion, improving transparency, optimizing operational processes, and empowering the citizens and businesses of the Marshall Islands.

The NDPS is poised to revolutionize the financial landscape by addressing the economic challenges faced by marginalized entities within the Marshall Islands. It seeks to boost economic activity and bridge the gap between isolated individuals in the region and the numerous economic players transacting with RMI entities. By harnessing blockchain technology and drawing upon Bitt's proficiency in digital asset management, the pilot program will explore the feasibility of digital alternatives in the Republic of the Marshall Islands' existing monetary framework.

Brian Popelka, CEO of Bitt, commented on the partnership: "We look forward to collaborating with the Marshall Islands. Together, the RMI and Bitt will provide financial solutions aimed at reducing barriers to financial access, fostering trust in the financial system, meeting the future payment needs of the Marshall Islands' digital economy, and providing the freedom to choose their preferred mode of currency." The NDPS will enable individuals to conduct secure and transparent transactions, ultimately reducing the reliance on physical cash and providing alternatives that can augment traditional banking methods.

Senator David Paul of the Republic of the Marshall Islands shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "We are excited about our collaboration. By bringing together our respective expertise, Bitt and the RMI aim to create a sustainable and inclusive financial ecosystem that will benefit the entire nation."

As this collaboration progresses, Bitt and the RMI are thrilled about the potential for positive impact that the NDPS will bring to the people of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. This pilot program serves as a testament to the commitment of Bitt and the RMI to drive economic growth, enhance financial well-being, and empower individuals to thrive in the digital era.

To learn more, contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE Bitt

Also from this source

Bitt e o Governo da República das Ilhas Marshall assinam memorando de entendimento para estabelecer um Sistema Nacional de Pagamentos Digitais

A República da Ilhas Marshall (RMI) e Bitt assinaram um memorando de entendimento (MOU) com o propósito de lançar uma iniciativa piloto destinada à...

Bitt und die Regierung der Republik der Marshallinseln unterzeichnen Absichtserklärung zur Einrichtung eines nationalen digitalen Zahlungsverkehrssystems

Die Republik der Marshallinseln (RMI) und Bitt haben eine Absichtserklärung (MOU) unterzeichnet, um eine Pilotinitiative zur Einführung eines...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.