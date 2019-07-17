BitTorrent (BTT) Supported by CoinGate Blockchain Payment Gateway

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitTorrent, Inc., a leader in peer-to-peer protocols and products, announced that CoinGate now supports BitTorrent (BTT). The integration makes BTT immediately available as a secure and private payment option for dozens of online merchants, including flight and hotel booking sites, VPNs, VPS, games, online dating, domain registration services, online advertising networks and more.

"With the launch of BitTorrent Speed, we aim to drive mass adoption of blockchain and BTT," said Justin Sun, founder of TRON and CEO of BitTorrent. "With over 100 million users having the ability to earn BTT by contributing to a healthier BitTorrent ecosystem, CoinGate's support of BitTorrent's digital currency enables our users to buy goods and services across a growing list of global online merchants."

"CoinGate is excited about the newest addition to its payment gateway, highlighting the fact that cryptocurrencies like BTT have the potential to make digital assets more approachable to the masses," said Dmitrijus Borisenka, founder of CoinGate. "BitTorrent has a unique opportunity to introduce the concept of cryptocurrency to millions of people at once. We are happy to expand the use-cases of BTT and show people that cryptocurrencies can also suffice as a viable means of payment in addition to their main purpose."

Users who are interested in receiving real-time updates about BitTorrent Speed, BTT, and upcoming product launches are encouraged to follow the company's official social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram.

About CoinGate

Founded in 2014, CoinGate is a payment gateway for blockchain payments that supports a wide spectrum of business cases. The company helps grow adoption of digital assets on a global scale by providing a reliable payments infrastructure that caters for the needs of both merchants and their customers.

CoinGate removes the pain points of accepting digital currency by enabling businesses to realize the benefits of blockchain-based payments, including cost efficiency, speed, privacy and security, satisfying both sides of commerce.

About TRON and BitTorrent, Inc.

Founded in 2004, BitTorrent, Inc. is the largest decentralized peer-to-peer network in the world, with over 100 million active users driving 22% of upstream and 3% of downstream traffic globally.

TRON is dedicated to creating a boundary-free internet that inspires innovation across industries. TRON, one of the largest blockchain protocols, offers high throughput, high scalability, and high availability for all Decentralized Applications (DApps). The ecosystem is governed by Super Representatives and the community.

SOURCE BitTorrent, Inc.