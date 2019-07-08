BitTorrent Speed Delivers Amped Downloads Through Tokenized Incentives

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitTorrent, Inc. , a leader in peer-to-peer protocols and products, announced the release of BitTorrent Speed , an exciting step in creating the world's largest blockchain application for speedy uploading and downloading of files.

BitTorrent Speed, software that connects and rewards users with BitTorrent (BTT) tokens, will be integrated into new downloads of the popular µTorrent Classic Windows client, the company announced today.

"TRON has completed early integration work of its two decentralized networks - TRON and BitTorrent - with the launch of BitTorrent Speed," said Justin Sun, founder of TRON and CEO of BitTorrent. "We expect to gain amazing feedback from early users, and look forward to adding features that will make the BitTorrent protocol better for millions of users."

With BitTorrent Speed, the BitTorrent download speeds on peer-to-peer networks can get faster and become more readily available. Download optimization using BitTorrent Speed will vary, depending on the number of people using the file and the number bidding with tokens.

About BitTorrent, Inc.

Founded with a leading peer-to-peer sharing technology standard in 2004, BitTorrent, Inc. is a consumer software company based in San Francisco. Its protocol is the largest decentralized P2P network in the world, driving 22% of upstream and 3% of downstream traffic globally.

Its flagship desktop and mobile products, BitTorrent and µTorrent, enable users to send large files over the internet, connecting legitimate third-party content providers with users. With over 100 million active users, BitTorrent products have been installed on over 1 billion devices in over 138 countries worldwide.

Since November 2018, TRON (TRX), Binance (BNB), and Bitcoin (BTC) holders have the opportunity to purchase one-year subscriptions of BitTorrent or µTorrent products, including Ads Free and Pro for Windows. Pro includes anti-virus and anti-malware screening, file converting and playability in HD. Users can visit bittorrent.com or utorrent.com to learn more.

About TRON

Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, TRON is dedicated to creating a boundary-free internet that inspires innovation across industries. TRON and its subsidiary BitTorrent give users direct access to applications, content, and media by combining best-in-class blockchain approaches with innovations in peer-to-peer sharing and other technologies.

The TRON Protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world, offers public blockchain support of high throughput, high scalability, and high availability for all Decentralized Applications (DApps) in the TRON ecosystem, with average daily transactions of more than 3 million. The July 2018 acquisition of BitTorrent further cemented TRON's leadership in pursuing a decentralized ecosystem.

