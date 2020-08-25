Bittrex Global Announces Listing of Sensorium (SENSO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex Global has announced the listing of SENSO token, the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy, a social VR platform that rethinks the way people interact with each other and experience the arts.

Developed on the Ethereum platform, SENSO token drives all value transactions within the VR alternate universe. Sensorium Galaxy is being built in partnership with world-known artists and producers, including the creator of the nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem.

Bittrex Global

Similar to popular games like Fortnite, the business model of Sensorium Galaxy is based on a free-to-play model, where profits come from event ticket sales, premium accounts, and in-game merchandise. The company expects to acquire over 1.8 million users by the end of 2022 who would pay for access to the content exclusively with SENSO tokens.

The listing will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 25, with trading of the SENSO-ETH and SENSO-BTC pairs opening at 11:00 a.m. PDT.

Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. It was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles, United States. Since its foundation in 2018, it has attracted over $100 million in investments.

About Sensorium Corporation

Sensorium Corporation oversees both the technological development of the Sensorium Galaxy as well as the full-scale management and production of its content offerings. The corporation supplies the Sensorium Galaxy with events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships. The Sensorium Corporation also collaborates with leading VR and AI players to ensure the Galaxy always delivers the best experiences. To date, the Sensorium Galaxy project has raised over $100 million in investments. Website: https://sensoriumxr.com

About Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Galaxy is a multi-user social platform designed to seamlessly stream live content in virtual reality to fans from all over the world. The platform allows a new perception of virtual reality, going beyond its former secluded nature and, in fact, is a product of the evolution of social networking, taking users beyond the use of one-dimensional platforms. The alternate universe of Sensorium Galaxy consists of multiple planets which act as hubs for thematic content. Each of the planets include various scenarios for social interaction, including live events and activities, as well as a series of on-demand setups from the content library. Unlike other virtual reality platforms, the AI component of the Sensorium Galaxy permits users' avatars to continue learning and evolving within the platform without direct control of the user. Website: https://sensoriumgalaxy.com

About Bittrex Global

Bittrex Global is an internationally trusted global cryptocurrency exchange owned by U.S.-based digital trading platform Bittrex. Bittrex is known for its stringent listing process, evaluating projects on their commitment to their mission statement, innovation, underlying technology, business model, and regulatory compliance.

The combination of a strict listing process, fast transactions, military-grade security, and regulatory compliance have earned Bittrex Global recognition as one of the world's most trustworthy crypto exchanges. In September 2019, the Blockchain Transparency Network (BTI) nominated Bittrex Global as one of blockchain's most transparent exchanges. It was also listed by CoinGecko as one of the world's top five cryptocurrency exchanges based on trading volume and reliability.

To learn more about Bittrex Global, visit https://global.bittrex.com.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Bittrex Global