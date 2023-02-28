Bittrex Global lists EUROC, issued by Circle

Bittrex Global's adoption of Circle's euro-backed stablecoin enables the powerhouse exchange to bring EUROC/USDC liquidity to market

VADUZ, Liechtenstein and HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bittrex Global , one of the most secure digital asset exchanges, has today announced the strategic integration of Euro Coin (EUROC), issued by global fintech firm Circle . As a result of the collaboration, Bittrex Global customers will be able to access the fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin that is available 24/7 and moves at internet speed. Bittrex Global will also have a no-fee promotion for customers transacting with USDC, USDC pairs and EUROC, which is scheduled to end on 28 August 2023.

Oliver Linch, CEO of Bittrex Global, said of the new listing of EUROC, "We are delighted to be providing an even better proposition to our customers when it comes to trading and investing with stablecoins. In addition to being able to trade on the world's most secure and regulated exchange, our customers can now enjoy no fees on these trades, at a time when stablecoins are proving to be a particularly attractive asset class."

"Expanding access to fully-backed digital assets like USDC and now Euro Coin offers Bittrex Global's customers a safer and regulated way to explore new opportunities for financial services made possible by globally accessible, always-on money," stated Joao Reginatto, Vice President of Product at Circle.

Michael Mouradian, Head of Digital Assets and Markets at Bittrex Global, added, "Circle has been at the centre of digital currency innovation for the last decade, transforming the way money moves. Many of the values it holds close — trust, transparency and stability — are reflected in our ethos at Bittrex Global. This integration enables investors to access and trade all USDC pairs, including EUROC, with no fees, giving them greater choice and better value."

Terms and conditions, including as regards eligibility, apply. In accordance with applicable law, regulatory obligations, and its Terms of Service, Bittrex Global reserves the right to vary, suspend or cancel the promotion at its discretion. For more information, visit: global.bittrex.com

Oliver Linch, CEO of Bittrex Global, and Joao Reginatto, VP of Product at Circle, are available for interview.

About Bittrex Global

Bittrex Global, the most secure digital asset exchange in the world, serves both retail and institutional clients, globally. Committed to helping users build wealth, Bittrex Global facilitates the purchase and trade of over 500 tokens. Through its use of cutting-edge technology, advanced security protocols, and a sophisticated elastic multi-stage wallet strategy the company provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Bittrex Global is a key player in driving the widespread adoption of secure and decentralized methods to building wealth while remaining compliant and adhering to the wide array of regulatory measures across the globe.

Bittrex Global GmbH is registered with the Financial Market Authority under Law of 3 October 2019 on Tokens and TT Service Providers (TVTG) in Liechtenstein to operate as a TT Exchange Service Provider, TT Token Depositary and Token Issuer on behalf and for the account of third parties. Bittrex Global (Bermuda) Limited is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority and licensed as a Class F Digital Asset Business under the Bermuda Digital Asset Business Act 2018 to operate as a digital asset exchange, provide custodial wallet services and operate as a digital asset derivative exchange provider.

Learn more at global.bittrex.com

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is powering always-on internet-native commerce and payments and is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC). Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through the frictionless exchange of value.

Learn more at circle.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848189/Bittrex_Global_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Bittrex Global