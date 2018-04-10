Bittrex Reopens New Customer Registrations

In December, Bittrex temporarily paused signups for new users to preserve the experience, stability and security of the platform for existing customers as the company worked on improving the infrastructure to efficiently manage the immense amount of interest from new users. Though Bittrex was able to facilitate the registration of some new users through a wait list program over the past few months, new users will now be able to initiate registration themselves through the Bittrex website at www.Bittrex.com. Also, the company made additional adjustments that will help streamline the onboarding process for both retail and corporate customers.

Bittrex also made enhancements to the company's website and the trading platform, including several performance, usability and security improvements to its API.

"We've spent the past four years building Bittrex on the founding principles of innovation, security and responsibility," said Bittrex CEO Bill Shihara. "Given these principles, pausing new user signups during a period of immense trading volume was not a decision we took lightly, but our responsibility to provide customers with a reliable platform and outstanding customer service, made it the right thing to do. After diligently working to improve our infrastructure and upgrade our website, we're pleased to announce registration for new users resumed today."

As was the policy previously, new users will need to submit to identity verification procedures to use the trading platform. Bittrex uses these procedures to increase security for all users and ensure that the company is adhering to important Know-Your-Customer rules.

During the past year, Bittrex experienced tremendous growth due to the unprecedented interest in blockchain technology and digital currencies. To keep pace with that growth, Bittrex has expanded from four, full-time employees in early 2017 to more than 50, including the addition of top-level talent from the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security and Amazon. Bittrex also significantly increased the number of support staff to include almost 100 representatives, who are working to ensure the company responds to customer requests in a timely and efficient manner.

