Bitty & Beau's Coffee Launches "Share the Good" Campaign, Delivering Ready-to-Drink Coffee to Wilmington Heroes

In honor of Veterans Day, the Wilmington team —which includes employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities—launched the "Share the Good" campaign by delivering surprise coffee drops to local heroes across the city.

Stops include:

Wilmington VA Clinic

Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Wilmington Fire Department

Team members shared Bitty & Beau's new ready-to-drink cans — Beautanical Cold Brew and Itty Bitty Shandy — along with smiles and handwritten notes of appreciation.

"At Bitty & Beau's Coffee, we believe in the power of kindness and gratitude! With our 'Share the Good' campaign, we're thrilled to deliver our delicious ready-to-drink coffee, including our new Beautanical Cold Brew and Itty Bitty Shandy, to the incredible veterans, hospital staff, and first responders in Wilmington," said Amy Wright, co-founder. "It's our way of showing appreciation and spreading joy while making it easier than ever for everyone to Buy Ready to Drink Coffee Online and share a moment of goodness."

"These new drinks represent everything our brand stands for—freshness, optimism, and connection," added Ben Wright , co-founder. "When our employees deliver them to people who serve others, it's a reminder that inclusion fuels good in every community."

About the New Drinks

Beautanical Cold Brew — a uniquely crafted spin on lavender cold brew — subtly floral, perfectly smooth, and refreshingly bold.

— a uniquely crafted spin on lavender cold brew — subtly floral, perfectly smooth, and refreshingly bold. Itty Bitty Shandy — a light roast coffee brightened with lemonade, a crisp citrus-forward refreshment inspired by the classic Arnold Palmer.

Available at Bitty & Beau's Coffee locations nationwide and online at bittyandbeauscoffee.com .

The "Share the Good" campaign will continue throughout November, encouraging others to celebrate everyday heroes and create moments of kindness in their own communities.

Media Contact:

Amy Wright

[email protected]

(910) 444-1944

About Bitty & Beau's Coffee

Founded in Wilmington, North Carolina, Bitty & Beau's Coffee was created by Amy and Ben Wright to show the world what's possible when people with disabilities are valued and included. Named after their two youngest children, both born with Down syndrome, the company has grown from one shop into a national movement—with Coffee Shops and Mobile Cruisers across the country—employing hundreds of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and redefining what inclusion looks like in the workplace.

For more information, visit www.bittyandbeauscoffee.com .

SOURCE Bitty & Beau's Coffee