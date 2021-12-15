Bitumen Membrane Sheets Market to hit $3.5 BN by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Growth in the overall construction including public-private partnerships is projected to grow in the coming years, increasing product penetration in the industry. Moreover, private investments in non-residential activities are also picking up pace, which will positively impact the bitumen membrane sheets market. Furthermore, rising urbanization is also propelling market growth. The APAC region has been one of the most attractive destinations from an investment standpoint owing to the presence of huge opportunities that attract various investors in the region. The presence of an open business environment in APAC has been a preferred route for companies planning to enter the APAC market.

Based on grade, the bitumen membrane sheets market is segmented into two categories: SBS (Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene) and APP (Atactic Polypropylene). The SBS grade segment is estimated to record a 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period owing to its excellent characteristics and a wide range of applications in the construction industry. SBS bitumen membranes are resistant to extreme weather conditions such as high & low temperatures, freeze-thaw processes, rain, ice, and snow. Moreover, the life expectancy of SBS bitumen membranes is also remarkable, even after aging the SBS bitumen membrane retains its elasticity & pliability, which are ideal for flat roof solutions.

Applications of bitumen membrane sheets comprise residential, non-residential, and other applications. The other applications segment will have a notable share in the global bitumen membrane sheets market. Bitumen membrane sheets are used in the automotive industry as sound-deadening panels and the automotive industry accounts for around 9% to 12% of the total other applications segment. The growing development of sound-deadening panels in the automotive industry will witness an increased penetration of bitumen membrane sheets in the automotive industry. Rust-proofing applications of corrugated metal sheets are other applications, which are expected to positively impact the industry. Polymer-modified bitumen membrane sheets are also used for waterproofing applications and insulation applications.

Europe is expected to witness 2.3% CAGR through 2027. Europe will have the second-largest demand share throughout the forecast period. In terms of value addition, Germany and France are the largest construction markets in the region. The housing demand in Europe is increasing every year. With low interest rates and rising incomes, the prices of houses grew exponentially in the region. Positive growth in the construction sector in the region will drive the regional growth in the coming years.

Key companies operating in the bitumen membrane sheets market are BASF SE, Soprema International, BMI Group, IKO Group, Pidilite Industries Limited, Total S.A., Firestone Building Products Company, LLC., ARDEX, Tiki Tar, BTM Group, Johns Manville Corporation, BOSTIK SA, Baumerk, Technonicol Corporation, Bauder GmbH, Fosroc International Ltd., Sika AG, Polyglass U.S.A., GAF Materials, CertainTeed Corporation, and others.

Some major findings of the bitumen membrane sheets market report include:

New technology and product innovations coupled with the construction sector growth across North America and APAC will enhance the market growth.

and APAC will enhance the market growth. Major players are primarily focusing on expanding their product range and strategic alliances, such as partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations & joint ventures, to lead the industry.

Based on the grade segment, SBS grade dominated the bitumen membrane sheets market in 2020 and is projected to hold a major market share throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the non-residential segment held a major market share in 2020.

