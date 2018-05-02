IPP Financial Services Holdings Limited has businesses in Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia and provides financial planning services to large numbers of affluent clients in South East Asia and the Asia Pacific region. As one of the leading financial advisory businesses in Singapore and the region, IPP Group works with multiple global partners including fund management companies, insurance companies and private banks, as well as multinational investments into global real estates.

BitUN is a private bank of Blockchain assets based on lightning network 2.0 technology. BitUN provides services and solutions including cryptocurrency storage, wealth management, enterprise accounts custody and settlement of payment for the whole market, and aims to cover all the application of blockchain assets. BUC, the token of BitUN, was listed on Coinsuper Exchange on 14th April, and will be subsequently listed on other well-known exchanges worldwide.

MORE INFO:

[Website] https://bitun.io

[Telegram] https://t.me/BitUNEN

[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Official_bitun

[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/bitunglobal

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitun-and-ipp-financial-services-holdings-limited-announce-strategic-cooperation-300640992.html

SOURCE BitUN