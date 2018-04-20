BitUN and Ping An Securities Group Blockchain Research Institute Announce Strategic Cooperation

To expand business scale and develop the Blockchain market globally, BitUN will further cooperate with Ping An Securities Group in various aspects including blockchain asset management and finance in the future. BitUN Fintech and Ping An Securities Group will consolidate superior resources such as technologies, products and channels to provide higher quality blockchain asset management and investment services to customers in Singapore, Europe, America and South East Asia.

Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited is listed in Hong Kong and its wholly owned subsidiary Ping An Securities Limited has been well established for over 40 years. The group is providing one-stop shop financial services, with business expanding from securities trading, placement and underwriting, to private wealth management, asset management and insurance services.

Moreover, with growing importance of the internet and mobile trading applications, the Group is devoting more resources to the development of Fintech and Blockchain technologies, including the setting up of Blockchain Research Institute. The latter focuses on research and analysis of the Blockchain technology, application scenarios, and companies within the industry supply chain.

BitUN, is a Blockchain asset private bank based on lightning network 2.0 technology and an on-chain project issuing platform based on smart contract technology. BitUN provides a series of functions such as Blockchain assets management, enterprise hardware wallets and solutions, which can connect and stimulate most application scenarios of digital assets. BUC, the token of BitUN, which has completed token issuance in this March and was listed on Coinsuper Exchange on 14 April, will be subsequently listed on other well-known exchanges globally.

