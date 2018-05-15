SINGAPORE, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 15th, Blockchain private bank BitUN released its latest App version with the new function of cryptocurrency financing. There is no doubt that BitUN provides a cryptocurrency market, especially for long-time holders of digital assets, with a new idea of investment.

Cupid II (supporting BTC) and Cupid III (supporting ETH) are the new financial products of BitUN. The raising aim is 50 BTC and 300 ETH from May 16th to 19th, and the locking duration is 30 days.