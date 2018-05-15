SINGAPORE, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 15th, Blockchain private bank BitUN released its latest App version with the new function of cryptocurrency financing. There is no doubt that BitUN provides a cryptocurrency market, especially for long-time holders of digital assets, with a new idea of investment.
Cupid II (supporting BTC) and Cupid III (supporting ETH) are the new financial products of BitUN. The raising aim is 50 BTC and 300 ETH from May 16th to 19th, and the locking duration is 30 days.
BitUN will promote more valued products like profit-increasing coupons to enhance the income of finance products and provide more finance objects to invite more crypto-investors.
BitUN Finance is a space under Higgs Quant team that quantifies hedging strategies through cross-market arbitrage, single-market making, and inter-market making, and achieves stable value-increasing at low risk. Higgs Quant is an industry-leading cryptocurrency assets management company, co-founded by a number of senior cryptocurrency investors, currently managing more than 10,000 BTC (approximately $100 million) of proprietary funds, and its Quantitative Strategy team contributes to mainstream cryptocurrency transactions. The market has more than 1.6% of trading volume.
