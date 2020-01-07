Bitvore Announces Cellenus® Product Line to Deliver Leading Indicators of Company, Industry and Market Sentiment

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitvore , a provider of industry-leading precision intelligence solutions, today announced the Bitvore Cellenus product line. Bitvore Cellenus is a family of groundbreaking AI-powered data sets and research applications that deliver leading indicators of business sentiment, growth and risk to power better, faster decision making.

"We're very pleased to announce our Bitvore Cellenus product line," said Jeff Drake, CEO, Bitvore. "Built on our AI-powered big data platform, which has been proven in over 70 of the world's largest financial institutions, Bitvore Cellenus solutions deliver leading indicators of business, industry and market performance so that our customers can act first on emerging opportunity and risk."

Identifying opportunity and risk is essential to Financial Services and many other industries that deal in business to business interactions. While quantitative data exists for public companies and ratings agencies provide periodic analyses on larger private and public companies, obtaining insights into emerging risk and opportunity from unstructured data sources has traditionally been a massive manual effort. Bitvore Cellenus was built to solve this problem.

Bitvore Cellenus is a groundbreaking AI-powered solution that delivers leading indicators of business performance for companies, industries and markets. Bitvore Cellenus ingests massive amounts of unstructured data (including news, press releases, SEC filings/proxy statements, earnings call transcripts and more) and uses advanced NLP and machine learning to provide data sets and comprehensive research applications that include corporate material business events, as well as trended sentiment, growth and risk scoring to drive better business outcomes. Bitvore Cellenus has comprehensive coverage including:

500,000+ companies surveilled via 60,000+ quality sources

297 material events

25+ major industries

100+ markets

Bitvore Cellenus also offers customers the ability to research business-related themes and topics. Bitvore Cellenus provides trending insights into themes like Trade Wars, Brexit, Middle East Tensions, Sub-prime Lending and many more. Customers can explore the key phrases emerging across themes. Bitvore Cellenus is constantly updated with emerging themes of interest.

Researchers, analysts and portfolio managers can access Bitvore Cellenus data through Cellenus Tracker, a comprehensive corporate, industry and market research application, or a turnkey Salesforce Einstein integration. Data scientists and developers can access Bitvore Cellenus data directly through continuously updated data files and APIs to do additional Natural Language Processing/Predictive Analytics and/or integrate to existing research applications.

About Bitvore

Bitvore provides unprecedented business insights from unstructured data. Our products are deployed in over seventy of the world's largest financial institutions, allowing them to make faster and more effective decisions so they outperform the competition. Our flagship product, Bitvore Cellenus is a groundbreaking AI-powered platform that delivers leading indicators of business performance for companies, industries, markets and municipal obligors. Consumable through file downloads, a comprehensive API and research user interfaces, Bitvore Cellenus provides customers with the "crystal ball" needed to identify emerging risk and opportunity. To learn more, visit www.bitvore.com .

