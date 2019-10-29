Bitvore Announces Company Sentiment Scoring to Identify Emerging Opportunity and Risk

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitvore , a provider of industry leading precision intelligence solutions, today announced sentiment scoring for companies. Asset and portfolio managers can use Bitvore company sentiment scores to trend and identify leading indicators of opportunity and risk without the time-consuming efforts associated with manually sifting through news, earnings call transcripts, financial filings and other unstructured data sources.

Bitvore sentiment scoring will be essential to any company focused on B2B research and surveillance. Within Financial Services, typical clients include asset and investment management firms, hedge funds, private equity and venture capital firms, capital markets and commercial banking. Sentiment data will directly assist analysts, portfolio managers, relationship managers, credit underwriters and risk teams responsible for evaluating company growth and risk.

"While financial professionals have a plethora of quantitative data about companies available to them, gaining insights from unstructured data sources like world news requires endless hours of research," said Jeff Drake, CEO, Bitvore. "Bitvore's big data platform ingests massive amounts of unstructured data with 24x7 coverage and uses advanced AI techniques to develop continuously updated company sentiment scoring, allowing immediate identification of emerging opportunity and risk."

Bitvore derives company sentiment by first using sentence by sentence analysis of ingested records that are determined to be business-related about a particular company. Semantic orientation, linear sequencing and semi-supervised, deep learning are then used to derive sentiment at the sentence level. The sentence level sentiment values are then rolled up to an overall aspect-oriented sentiment for the record. Bitvore then derives a rolling 90-day average sentiment score across all records for each company. A decay factor is also employed to favor more recent business-related records.

Bitvore provides precision intelligence derived from world business news and information. Our products are deployed in over sixty of the world's largest financial institutions, allowing them to rapidly create augmented intelligence solutions to address their unique business requirements. Augmented intelligence solutions assist employees in making faster and more effective decisions, so they outperform the competition. To learn more, visit www.bitvore.com .

