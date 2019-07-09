Bitvore Announces Enhancements to Municipal Bond Intelligence Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitvore , a provider of industry leading corporate and municipal bond precision intelligence solutions, today announced significant enhancements to Bitvore for Munis and its corresponding API, including new Bitvore Daily Picks.

Used by over 70 of the largest financial institutions, including the four major rating agencies, Bitvore has made multiple user interface changes to improve the user experience and, in addition, is pleased to now offer Daily Picks of the top material business events impacting the municipal bond market. Bitvore's new Daily Picks will allow customers to better understand the general state of the municipal bond market in just minutes a day.

Bitvore for Munis UI improvements will allow credit analysts and portfolio managers to monitor their US municipal bond portfolios more effectively by allowing them to:

Easily access EMMA filings through a CUSIP lookup

Subscribe directly for custom topics (such as Healthcare Reform, Regulatory, etc.) via email alerts

Receive advance notice of articles that include subscription only content

"These enhancements were designed to heighten functionality and increase user satisfaction," said Jeff Drake, CEO, Bitvore. "The improvements will allow our customers to maximize productivity and make better business decisions faster than ever before."

About Bitvore

Bitvore provides precision intelligence derived from world business news and information. Our products are deployed in over sixty of the world's largest financial institutions, allowing them to rapidly create augmented intelligence solutions to address their unique business requirements. Augmented intelligence solutions assist employees in making faster and more effective decisions, so they outperform the competition. To learn more, visit www.bitvore.com .

