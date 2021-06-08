Bitvore Announces Integration With Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics

IRVINE, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitvore , a leading provider of AI-powered intelligence for financial institutions, today announced that it has completed its integration with Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics. Via the integration, customers can quickly and easily consume continuously updated Bitvore Cellenus datasets in Azure and integrate them with new and existing data sources to enhance predictive models and build augmented intelligence into their applications.

"Our financial services customers deal with massive amounts of data from a variety of sources—both public and proprietary," said Elizabeth Pritchard, CEO, Bitvore. "With time to value a critical aspect of integrating new data sources to enhance decision-making, our integration with Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics allows continuously updated Bitvore Cellenus datasets to be quickly integrated with existing data, applications, and predictive models."

Bitvore Cellenus is an AI-powered platform that delivers leading indicators of business performance for companies, industries, markets, and municipal obligors. The platform ingests massive amounts of unstructured data—including news, press releases, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and proxy statements, earnings-call transcripts, and more—and uses advanced natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) to provide datasets that include material business events, sentiment trends, and growth and risk scoring to drive better business outcomes. Bitvore Cellenus is consumable via file download, API, and user interface.

Azure Synapse Analytics is a limitless analytics service that brings together data integration, enterprise data warehousing, and big data analytics to provide customers with the ability to query data as needed, using either serverless or dedicated resources at scale. Azure Synapse Analytics unifies the experience of ingesting, exploring, preparing, managing, and serving data for immediate business intelligence (BI) and machine learning needs.

"Many financial services enterprises are seeking to use unstructured data to surveil leading indicators of risk and growth," said Daniel Yu, senior director, Azure Marketing, Microsoft. Corp. "By integrating with Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics, Bitvore enables our mutual customers to accelerate adoption of their AI-powered datasets."

About Bitvore

Bitvore provides unprecedented business insights from unstructured data. Our products are deployed in over seventy of the world's largest financial institutions, allowing them to make faster and more effective decisions so they outperform the competition. Our flagship product, Bitvore Cellenus is a groundbreaking AI-powered platform that delivers leading indicators of business performance for companies, industries, markets and municipal obligors. Consumable through file downloads, a comprehensive API and research user interfaces, Bitvore Cellenus provides customers with the "crystal ball" needed to identify emerging risk and opportunity. To learn more, visit www.bitvore.com .

