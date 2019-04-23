Bitvore Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitvore, the leading provider of precision intelligence for financials, today announced it has named Bill Ruehle as CFO.

Former Broadcom and SynOptics Communications Executive, Bill Ruehle joins Bitvore

Ruehle has led two very successful IPOs as a CFO in the tech sector, having joined both companies when they were small private entities. He became CFO of Silicon Valley-based SynOptics Communications as employee #30 in a company with a $2 million annual revenue run rate. He led the very successful IPO and merger with Wellfleet that created Bay Networks. When he left Bay, it had grown to $2 billion in revenue, a multi-billion-dollar market cap and a listing on the NYSE. Following that, he joined Orange County-based Broadcom Corporation who, at the time, had 150 employees and a $20 million annual revenue rate. He led the wildly successful IPO and helped guide the company through an exponential growth rate that allowed it to reach $1 billion in revenue in just two years following the IPO. When he left Broadcom, the company was the leader in broadband communications semiconductors with revenues of $3.6 billion, a market cap in excess of $20 billion and listing on Nasdaq.

Since leaving Broadcom, Mr. Ruehle has worked with a number of tech companies through his own advisory business. Most recently, he was CFO of ClariPhy through its successful sale to Inphi Corporation. Since that transaction he has been a member of the Board of Inphi. He holds a BA in Economics from Allegheny College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"We're excited to welcome Bill to Bitvore as our new CFO," said Jeff Drake, CEO of Bitvore. "Bill brings extensive financial, operational, and strategic experience, as well as considerable experience in scaling high-growth companies. He'll be a major asset to Bitvore as we enter our next phase of growth."

About Bitvore

Bitvore provides precision intelligence derived from world business news and information. Our products are deployed in over sixty of the world's largest financial institutions, allowing them to rapidly create augmented intelligence solutions to address their unique business requirements. Augmented intelligence solutions assist employees in making faster and more effective decisions, so they outperform the competition. To learn more, visit www.bitvore.com.

