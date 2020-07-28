Bitvore Wins People's Choice Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards®

IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitvore was named a winner of a People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Product in the Financial Services category at the 18th Annual American Business Awards® today.

"We're excited to receive this recognition as a People's Choice Stevie® Award winner," said Jeff Drake, CEO, Bitvore. "It's extremely gratifying to receive this type of support from our customers, who are responsible for our product receiving the most votes in the Financial Services Category."

Bitvore Cellenus is a groundbreaking AI-powered platform that delivers leading indicators of business performance for companies, industries and markets. Bitvore Cellenus ingests massive amounts of unstructured data (including news, press releases, SEC filings/proxy statements, earnings call transcripts and more) and uses advanced NLP and machine learning to provide data sets that include material business events, trended sentiment, growth and risk scoring, as well as comparative/ predictive analytics to drive better business outcomes. Consumable through file downloads, a comprehensive API and research user interfaces, Bitvore Cellenus provides customers with the "crystal ball" needed to identify emerging risk and opportunity.

Bitvore was also named a Gold Stevie® Award winner for Best New Product/Service in the Financial Services category at the 18th annual American Business Awards® earlier this year.

The People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 87,000 votes were cast in 52 people's choice categories this year. All new products and services honored in the ABAs' new product categories were included in people's choice voting.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

For more information about Bitvore Cellenus, please visit https://bitvore.com/cellenus-intro/

Bitvore provides unprecedented business insights from unstructured data. Our products are deployed in over seventy of the world's largest financial institutions, allowing them to make faster and more effective decisions so they outperform the competition. Our flagship product, Bitvore Cellenus is a groundbreaking AI-powered platform that delivers leading indicators of business performance for companies, industries, markets and municipal obligors. Consumable through file downloads, a comprehensive API and research user interfaces, Bitvore Cellenus provides customers with the "crystal ball" needed to identify emerging risk and opportunity.

