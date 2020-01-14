Bitwise & ETF Trends Release Findings of 2020 Benchmark Survey Of Financial Advisor Attitudes Toward Cryptoassets

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management, the leading provider of cryptoasset index and beta funds, and ETF Trends, a leading source of exchange-traded fund news, tips, webcasts and investing ideas, today released the findings of the 2nd annual Bitwise / ETF Trends 2020 Benchmark Survey Of Financial Advisor Attitudes Toward Cryptoassets.

The survey was conducted during December 2019. More than 400 financial advisors answered a series of questions on cryptoassets and their use in client portfolios. Survey respondents included independent registered investment advisors, broker-dealer representatives, financial planners, and wirehouse representatives from across the U.S.

Among the key findings:

Advisors Are Increasingly Allocating To Crypto: The percentage of advisors allocating to crypto in client portfolios is expected to more than double in 2020, from 6% to 13%.



The percentage of advisors allocating to crypto in client portfolios is expected to more than double in 2020, from 6% to 13%. Advisors Are Attracted By Crypto's Uncorrelated Returns: The No. 1 motivation for including crypto in portfolios is the uncorrelated nature of crypto's returns. This feature was highlighted this year by 54% of advisors completing the survey, more than any other benefit, including returns. That number was up from 47% in last year's survey.



The No. 1 motivation for including crypto in portfolios is the uncorrelated nature of crypto's returns. This feature was highlighted this year by 54% of advisors completing the survey, more than any other benefit, including returns. That number was up from 47% in last year's survey. Clients Are Asking Questions About Crypto: 76% of all financial advisors report receiving questions from clients on crypto in 2019.



76% of all financial advisors report receiving questions from clients on crypto in 2019. Advisors Are Increasingly Optimistic About Bitcoin's Price: 64% of advisors expect the price of bitcoin to appreciate over the next five years, up from 55% of advisors in last year's survey. 35% of advisors expect the price of bitcoin to double or more by 2024, and 5% expect it to increase by 10X or more in value.

"2019 was a breakthrough year for crypto," said Matt Hougan, Bitwise managing director and global head of research. "Crypto was the best-performing asset class in the world last year, with the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index rising 52%. Moreover, crypto demonstrated real value as a hedge against geopolitical risk. Meanwhile, we saw significant evolution in the market for crypto custody and liquidity, with players like Fidelity, CME, and Intercontinental Exchange all launching solutions. As the survey shows, advisors are responding to the rapid maturation of the space by increasingly planning to incorporate crypto into their asset allocation mix."

"Crypto continues to be top-of-mind for advisors searching out new and uncorrelated sources of return," said Tom Lydon, founder and CEO of ETF Trends. "The survey results clearly indicate growing interest in crypto from advisors and their clients alike."

Complete findings from the survey are available here.

ABOUT BITWISE ASSET MANAGEMENT

Bitwise Asset Management is the leading provider of index and beta funds for the cryptoasset space. The firm created the world's first and largest cryptoasset index fund in 2017, and today manages multiple funds serving high net worth individuals, financial advisors, family offices, multifamily offices, investment managers, and institutions. Its indexes serve as the benchmark for dozens of financial institutions and crypto funds. Based in San Francisco, Bitwise's team combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing—coming from firms including Facebook, Google, Wealthfront, BlackRock, Fidelity, Deutsche Bank, IndexIQ, and ETF.com. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and is a frequent commentator on crypto in the press. It has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron's, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and many other leading publications. The firm exists to be a trusted partner to investors as they navigate the cryptomarket. For more information, visit www.bitwiseinvestments.com .

ABOUT ETF TRENDS

ETF Trends is a trusted source of ETF industry news, insight and analysis to keep investors a step ahead in today's investing world. Its editorial team and seasoned contributors stay on top of the latest trends in the U.S. and abroad to educate financial advisors and self-directed investors. From new ETF launches to articles on equities, fixed income, and alternatives, ETF Trends is a wide-ranging financial publication covering every aspect of the ETF universe. With the new addition of ticker research pages to the site, traffic continues its steady rise month by month. ETF Trends publisher Tom Lydon is a frequent commentator on CNBC, Fox Business Network, and Bloomberg, where he shares his expert insight on markets and trends. For more information, visit www.etftrends.com .

