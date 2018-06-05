Bitwise Adds Former BlackRock VP, Commonfund Director as Head of Business Development; Cryptoassets Continue to Gain Traction Among Institutional Investors

Shear was previously a director of business development for Commonfund, a $24.9 billion asset manager focused on outsourced investment management and alternative strategies for institutions. Prior to Commonfund, Shear was vice president for institutional iShares sales at BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, with more than $6.3 trillion under management.

"I'm thrilled to join the team at Bitwise and help institutional investors gain exposure to this fast-moving new asset class," said Shear. "Today's institutions face significant challenges as they try to meet their return targets. We believe that even a small and diversified exposure to cryptoassets—properly managed by a team with deep experience in the space—has the potential to help them meet their goals. I'm excited to sit down with forward-thinking investors and talk to them about what rules-based crypto exposure can do for their portfolios."

Bitwise launched the world's first cryptocurrency index fund, the HOLD 10 Private Index Fund, on Nov. 22, 2017. The fund seeks to track an index that captures the 10 largest cryptoassets by inflation-adjusted market capitalization, rebalanced monthly. Since its inception of Nov. 22, 2017, through May 31, 2018, the HOLD 10 Private Index Fund cumulatively outperformed a stand-alone allocation to Bitcoin by more than 17 percentage points, rising 8.3% against a 9.3% drawdown in Bitcoin.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to have Martha join the team and lead our business development efforts," added Hunter Horsley, Bitwise CEO. "The conversations we're having with institutional investors, family offices and financial advisors alike show that there is significant pent-up demand for institutional-quality exposure to crypto. We think leading institutions will begin allocating to the space over the next 12 months."

Shear continues a string of high-profile hires that Bitwise has made in recent months, including three major hires from the ETF industry: former ETF.com CEO Matt Hougan, who joined Bitwise as the global head of research; former United States Commodity Funds CIO John Hyland, who is now the global head of exchange-traded products; and former New York Life Senior Vice President Teddy Fusaro, who played a key role in the development of IndexIQ, a $4 billion ETF asset manager, and is now Bitwise's COO.

Founded in 2017, Bitwise Asset Management is a cryptocurrency asset manager backed by institutional investors. The firm is a partner to individuals, financial advisors, family offices, investment managers and institutions in navigating cryptocurrency. Bitwise develops funds, indexes, insight, and other services. The team behind Bitwise has expertise in technology, security, and finance. The firm is based in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.bitwiseinvestments.com.

