Bitwise Adds Institutional Class And Weekly Liquidity To World's First Cryptocurrency Index Fund; Announces Significant New Hires And Advisors As It Builds Out Its Institutional Base

New Institutional Class for HOLD 10: The firm announced the creation of a new Institutional Class for its fund, offering a reduced management fee of 2.0% for accounts with more than $1 million in net deposits. The fund's Investor Class continues to be available to all accredited investors with a minimum investment of just $25,000 and a management fee of 2.5%.





The firm announced the move to Weekly Liquidity for its flagship product, allowing clients to deposit or withdraw money from the fund on a weekly basis. Previously, deposits were available every two weeks and withdrawals were available quarterly. Teddy Fusaro Hired As COO: The firm announced that Teddy Fusaro joined as Chief Operating Officer. He was previously Senior Vice President and Head of Portfolio Management and Capital Markets at IndexIQ, the ETF issuer unit of New York Life Investment Management, a firm with over $550 billion in AUM. Prior to that, Teddy was Vice President of Portfolio Management and co-head of Trading and Operations at Direxion Investments, a $13 billion alternative ETF manager. Earlier, Teddy spent time in both equity derivatives and credit derivatives at Goldman Sachs & Co.





"Bitwise's goal is to make institutional-quality exposure to the cryptomarkets as simple, secure, and flexible as possible," said Hunter Horsley, Chief Executive Officer of Bitwise. "We're thrilled to be improving the product and our ability to serve our clients."

Bitwise's flagship fund, the HOLD 10 Private Index Fund, tracks a market-cap-weighted index of the top 10 cryptocurrencies, representing approximately 80% of the total market capitalization of the cryptomarket. The fund launched on Nov. 22, 2017, and is available to accredited investors. Since inception, the fund has significantly outperformed Bitcoin, delivering a 43.4% return against 13.9% for Bitcoin through April 29, 2018.

"I'm thrilled to join Bitwise as an advisor as the firm continues to grow its presence in the institutional market," said Alison Davis, Board Director of the Royal Bank of Scotland and former CFO for Barclays Global Investors. "There is significant pent-up interest among institutional investors for high-quality exposure to the crypto market, and Bitwise is leading the industry with its well-designed, broad-based and diversified index fund."

