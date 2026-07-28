Bitwise and Emissary Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Cost-Efficient, Governed AI at Enterprise Scale

Collaboration combines Emissary's AI platform with Bitwise's AI-First data and digital engineering expertise to help enterprises reduce AI costs by up to 30%, improve governance, and accelerate production-scale AI adoption.

CHICAGO and PUNE, India, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise, an AI-First data and digital engineering enterprise, today announced a strategic partnership with Emissary, an AI platform specializing in intelligent model routing, purpose-tuned models, and AI cost optimization.

Bitwise and Emissary join forces to bring engineered AI solutions to enterprise clients.

As organizations move AI initiatives from pilots to enterprise-scale deployment, many face growing challenges around performance, governance, and rising infrastructure costs. Through this partnership, Bitwise and Emissary will combine purpose-built AI capabilities with enterprise-scale engineering expertise to help organizations optimize AI economics, accelerate deployment, and govern AI more effectively.

Raman Sapra, Global Chief Executive Officer, Bitwise

" As AI adoption scales, organizations need greater control over cost, governance, and business outcomes. Together with Emissary, we are helping enterprises optimize AI economics and operationalize AI at scale. By combining purpose-built AI capabilities with our AI-First data and digital engineering expertise, we are helping clients Engineer Their AI Advantage."

The joint solution is designed to help enterprises reduce AI infrastructure and inference costs by up to 30%, while providing greater visibility, governance, and accountability of AI investments through enterprise AIFinOps capabilities. At the core of the partnership is a shared focus on AI tokenomics: helping enterprises understand, optimize, and govern token consumption so AI costs scale in line with business value rather than usage volume alone.

The partnership is designed to help organizations move beyond AI experimentation and establish a scalable foundation for production-grade AI adoption. Joint capabilities include:

Tokenomics Optimization : Modeling, managing, and continuously improving AI unit economics as usage scales.





: Modeling, managing, and continuously improving AI unit economics as usage scales. Intelligent Model Routing : Directing workloads to the most appropriate model to optimize performance and cost.





: Directing workloads to the most appropriate model to optimize performance and cost. Purpose-Tuned and Fine-Tuned SLMs : Enabling rapid development of small task-specific AI models designed for improved efficiency and business relevance.





: Enabling rapid development of small task-specific AI models designed for improved efficiency and business relevance. AIFinOps for Enterprise AI: Bringing forecasting, visibility, governance, and accountability to AI spend across the organization.

Tanmay Chopra, Chief Executive Officer, Emissary

"Not every task requires a frontier model, and paying frontier-model prices for every workload doesn't scale. Emissary helps organizations optimize AI performance and economics through a cascaded approach of intelligent model routing, small purpose-tuned models, and disciplined tokenomics. Together with Bitwise, we can help enterprises deploy these capabilities at production scale and realize business value faster."

The partnership is particularly relevant for organizations in financial services, insurance, retail, healthcare, and other regulated industries seeking to scale AI while maintaining cost control, governance, and operational discipline.

By combining Emissary's AI platform with Bitwise's AI-First data and digital engineering expertise, the companies will help enterprises move from AI experimentation to production-scale value while improving AI economics, governance, and operational efficiency, enabling them to truly Engineer Their AI Advantage.

About Bitwise

Bitwise is an AI-First engineering enterprise that helps organizations turn AI into a sustainable source of competitive advantage. Backed by 30 years of legacy in data modernization, precision engineering, and enterprise-scale delivery, Bitwise delivers a comprehensive set of AI-First capabilities, enabling organizations to move from AI experimentation to scalable, production-grade outcomes. Headquartered in Chicago with global delivery centers in Pune, India, Bitwise pairs onshore client alignment with offshore delivery efficiency to serve as a strategic growth partner to leading global organizations.

Learn more at Bitwise.

About Emissary

Emissary is an AI platform that helps enterprises replace generalist, one-size-fits-all model usage with real-time intelligent model routing, purpose-tuned models, and AIFinOps giving organizations lower AI infrastructure costs, faster inference, and stronger governance in production.

Learn more at www.withemissary.com.

Bitwise Marketing and Communication

SOURCE Bitwise Inc