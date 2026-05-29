Bitwise and HoneyHive Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable Scalable, Governed Enterprise AI

Collaboration combines HoneyHive's AI observability platform with Bitwise's engineering expertise to help enterprises scale AI with confidence

CHICAGO and PUNE, India, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise, a leading data and AI engineering company, today announced a strategic partnership with HoneyHive, an AI platform for enterprise observability, evals, and governance.

The collaboration aims to help enterprises scale AI initiatives with greater transparency, control, and reliability. This partnership is part of Bitwise's broader strategy to help enterprises Engineer their AI Advantage by enabling scalable, governed, and business-impact-driven AI adoption.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, the challenge is no longer building agents - it's evaluating, observing, and governing them at scale, especially in regulated industries. This partnership addresses that gap directly: HoneyHive provides the purpose-built observability and evaluation platform for production AI agents, while Bitwise brings the implementation expertise - design, training, integration, and ongoing services - to turn platform capability into enterprise outcomes.

Together, the companies will enable clients to transition from prototype to scale with confidence. Joint capabilities include:

End-to-end AI lifecycle suppor t - from agent design and evaluation to production monitoring and continuous improvement

t - from agent design and evaluation to production monitoring and continuous improvement Real-time observability across teams and environments , with drift detection and performance dashboards

, with drift detection and performance dashboards Governance frameworks that enable auditability, compliance, and responsible AI adoption at the business unit and enterprise level

at the business unit and enterprise level Federated architecture support for multi-BU deployments , allowing each unit to operate independently while the central team enforces standards

, allowing each unit to operate independently while the central team enforces standards Coding agent observability - capturing full session traces for tools like Claude Code, Cursor, and Devin, giving security and compliance teams the audit trail they need

The joint solution is particularly valuable for organizations in regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, and insurance, where transparency, traceability, and compliance are critical for AI deployments.

By bridging the gap between AI platforms and enterprise execution, Bitwise and HoneyHive will help organizations accelerate their AI transformation journeys while enabling them to truly Engineer their AI Advantage with the control and oversight required for business-critical systems.

Raman Sapra, Global Chief Executive Officer, Bitwise

"Enterprises have moved past the question of whether to leverage AI or not - the key to successful enterprise adoption is scaling it safely, governing it responsibly, and making it work within the real complexity of their business. At Bitwise, we help clients Engineer their AI Advantage by combining business use cases with the control and governance that production grade AI demands. Our partnership with HoneyHive brings together purpose-built observability and deep engineering execution - so organizations don't just deploy AI, they own it, trust it, and continuously improve it."

Mohak Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, HoneyHive

"Every enterprise we talk to is moving agents into production - and running straight into the same wall: how do you evaluate something probabilistic, trace something complex, and govern something that moves fast? That's exactly what HoneyHive is built for. Partnering with Bitwise means our clients now have both the platform and the practitioners to cross that gap - from prototype to production, with the rigor and accountability the enterprise demands."

About Bitwise

Bitwise is an AI-First engineering enterprise that helps organizations turn AI into a sustainable source of competitive advantage. Backed by 30 years of legacy in data modernization, precision engineering, and enterprise-scale delivery, Bitwise delivers a comprehensive set of AI-First capabilities, enabling organizations to move from AI experimentation to scalable, production-grade outcomes. Headquartered in Chicago with global delivery centers in Pune, India, Bitwise pairs onshore client alignment with offshore delivery efficiency to serve as a strategic growth partner to leading global organizations.

Learn more at www.bitwiseglobal.com.

About HoneyHive

HoneyHive is the leading AI observability platform that unifies observability and evaluation into a continuous improvement loop, so every enterprise can deploy AI agents with greater visibility, control, and trust.

Learn more at https://www.honeyhive.ai/

SOURCE Bitwise Inc