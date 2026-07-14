Bitwise Selected by Renuity to Build an AI-Ready Data Foundation on Microsoft Fabric

Leading home improvement provider partners with Bitwise to enable near real-time intelligence, accelerate business transformation, and create a scalable foundation for future AI innovation

CHICAGO and PUNE, India, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renuity Home, a leading national home improvement provider serving customers across more than 40 states, has selected Bitwise, an AI-First data and digital engineering company, to modernize its enterprise data platform and build a scalable, AI-ready data foundation on Microsoft Fabric. The initiative will enable near real-time business intelligence, faster decision-making, and greater operational agility as Renuity continues its business transformation journey.

Bitwise and Renuity

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Renuity is redefining the home improvement industry through best-in-class remodeling experiences and a technology-enabled approach to customer engagement. As the company continues to grow and transform its operations, it identified the need to modernize its existing data infrastructure to support near real-time insights, faster decision-making, and greater business agility across its expanding portfolio.

Bitwise conducted an evaluation of Renuity's current environment and demonstrated a roadmap for building a modern, scalable, and cost-effective platform on Microsoft Fabric. Microsoft collaborated with Bitwise during the assessment and solution design process.

Bitwise will execute the modernization program using its proprietary FulkrumAI-powered migration platform and migration agents to accelerate assessment, code conversion, validation, and documentation activities. The migration agents leverage Anthropic Claude as an underlying foundational model to help accelerate modernization outcomes while maintaining human oversight, engineering rigor, and governance throughout the transformation process.

As part of the engagement, Bitwise will design and implement a modern data lakehouse architecture on Microsoft Fabric and migrate legacy data pipelines to a scalable Medallion Architecture. The new platform will enable near real-time source data loading, near real-time business intelligence, and faster activation of data across downstream business applications.

"Organizations today need modern data platforms that can support real-time intelligence, faster decision-making, and future AI innovation," said Raman Sapra, Global CEO of Bitwise. "We are excited to partner with Renuity on this transformation journey and help establish a modern data foundation that enables greater agility, operational efficiency, and business growth. By combining Microsoft Fabric with Bitwise's deep data engineering expertise and FulkrumAI-powered assessment capabilities, we're helping Renuity unlock greater value from its data today while building the AI-ready foundation needed for tomorrow. This is core to our mission of Engineering Your AI Advantage for every client we serve."

Mayank Rathi, CTO, Renuity, said:

"Data is central to how we deliver exceptional customer experiences and scale our business. As we continue our transformation journey, we recognized the need for a modern data foundation capable of delivering timely insights and supporting future innovation. Bitwise demonstrated a clear vision for helping us modernize on Microsoft Fabric, pairing deep technical expertise with a strong understanding of our business objectives. This initiative will allow us to leverage data to drive actionable insights across the value chain, enabling faster, data-driven decisions across the organization while establishing a scalable foundation for future AI and advanced analytics initiatives."

The modernization initiative is expected to deliver near real-time data ingestion and reporting, faster decision-making, enhanced operational responsiveness, and a scalable foundation for future AI, advanced analytics, and intelligent business processes.

The engagement reflects growing enterprise demand for modern, AI-ready data foundations that can accelerate business outcomes while preparing organizations for the next wave of intelligent automation. Through its AI-First approach, Human + AI delivery model, and proprietary accelerators such as FulkrumAI, Bitwise helps enterprises modernize data estates, accelerate cloud transformation, and unlock greater value from their data and AI investments. By combining engineering excellence, domain expertise, and AI innovation, Bitwise is helping organizations Engineer Their AI Advantage and achieve measurable business impact.

About Renuity

Renuity is a leading national home improvement provider headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is committed to enhancing customers' homes and lives through best-in-class home remodeling experiences and currently delivers a diverse range of home improvement services across more than 40 states.

Visit Renuity

About Bitwise

Bitwise is an AI-First engineering enterprise that helps organizations turn AI into a sustainable source of competitive advantage. Backed by 30 years of legacy in data modernization, precision engineering, and enterprise-scale delivery, Bitwise delivers a comprehensive set of AI-First capabilities, enabling organizations to move from AI experimentation to scalable, production-grade outcomes. Headquartered in Chicago with global delivery centers in Pune, India, Bitwise pairs onshore client alignment with offshore delivery efficiency to serve as a strategic growth partner to leading global organizations.

Learn more at Bitwise.

SOURCE Bitwise Inc