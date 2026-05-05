Bitwise Appoints Bhaskar Dhawan as Senior Vice President and Global Head of AI

CHICAGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise, an AI-First engineering enterprise that builds sustainable business advantage for clients through AI, announced the appointment of Bhaskar Dhawan as Senior Vice President and Global Head of AI.

Driving Enterprise AI Strategy and Execution

Bhaskar Dhawan

In this role, Bhaskar will be responsible for defining Bitwise's overall AI strategy, scaling enterprise AI capabilities, and driving AI adoption within Bitwise. He will focus on strengthening how data, platform engineering, and AI converge to help enterprises unlock growth, shape industries, and deliver measurable business value.

Bhaskar brings over two decades of experience across AI engineering, digital transformation, service lines, partnership ecosystems, and business-led technology strategy. Prior to joining Bitwise, he held senior leadership roles at Mastek and TAISTech, where he built and scaled high-performing global teams, led multi-million-dollar digital and AI portfolios, launched new AI offerings, and drove strategic growth across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. His career also includes leadership roles at Publicis Sapient and Accenture.

Shaping the Next Phase of Bitwise's AI-First Journey

"Bitwise recently launched a comprehensive set of AI-First capabilities designed to help enterprises build sustainable business advantage through AI. Articulated through our new positioning, "Engineering Your AI Advantage," this represents a natural evolution of Bitwise's strong legacy in data modernization, precision engineering, and enterprise-scale delivery, marking its transformation into an AI-First engineering enterprise. Bhaskar, as the Global Head of AI, will play a pivotal role in enabling our clients to Engineer their AI Advantage. Bhaskar's appointment strengthens our leadership as we accelerate Bitwise's evolution as an AI-First engineering organization," said Raman Sapra, Global CEO of Bitwise.

Commenting on his appointment, Bhaskar Dhawan said, "I'm excited to join Bitwise as Global Head of AI. The next era of business will be defined by intelligence, and my focus is on turning AI into a strategic advantage by reimagining how data, digital, and AI come together to unlock growth and create lasting value for customers, employees, and stakeholders."

About Bitwise

Bitwise is an AI-First engineering enterprise that helps organizations turn AI into a sustainable source of competitive advantage. Backed by 30 years of legacy in data modernization, precision engineering, and enterprise-scale delivery, Bitwise delivers a comprehensive set of AI-First capabilities, enabling organizations to move from AI experimentation to scalable, production-grade outcomes. Headquartered in Chicago with global delivery centers in Pune, India, Bitwise pairs onshore client alignment with offshore delivery efficiency to serve as a strategic growth partner to leading global organizations.

Learn more at www.bitwiseglobal.com.

SOURCE Bitwise Inc