Bitwise Brings Crypto Model Portfolios to Nitrogen Advisor Platform

Models bring strategic crypto exposure to the AI-powered platform trusted by tens of thousands of financial advisors.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management, the global crypto asset manager with $11 billion in client assets (as of April 1, 2026), and Nitrogen, an AI-powered suite of products for financial advisors, today announced the availability of Bitwise's crypto model portfolios on Nitrogen's platform. The new offering delivers Nitrogen advisors a professionally managed, research-backed framework for adding crypto exposure to client portfolios.

"For over a decade, we've built Nitrogen around a single objective: making sure advisors can walk into any client conversation and absolutely own it," said Justin Boatman, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Product Strategy at Nitrogen. "Partnering with Bitwise gives advisors a research-driven framework to put that into practice in the crypto space, and do it with confidence. Bitwise brings the kind of specialist expertise this space demands, and we're proud to be the platform that puts it in front of tens of thousands of advisors."

Bitwise continues to expand its model portfolio business, driven by surging advisor demand for outsourced portfolio solutions. From 2023 to 2025, assets tracking third-party model portfolios grew from $400 billion to more than $645 billion, a 62% increase.1

Bitwise's model portfolios leverage the firm's research and specialist expertise to select crypto-themed ETFs for different investor profiles and risk preferences. "Core" models offer broad exposure to the crypto ecosystem, while "thematic" portfolios give investors the ability to fine-tune their positioning by emphasizing specific themes, such as risk-managed exposure or crypto assets beyond bitcoin. The models are monitored and rebalanced systematically to mitigate target portfolio asset-allocation drift.

"What stood out to us about Nitrogen is how deeply embedded their platform is in the advisor-client relationship," said Bitwise's Senior Investment Analyst, Juan Leon. "Advisors already use Nitrogen to align on risk, build proposals, and make the case for their recommendations. Adding Bitwise's crypto models to that workflow means clients can get exposure to one of the most exciting asset classes in the world without skipping a beat."

To learn about Bitwise Model Portfolios, visit bitwiseinvestments.com/models or contact Stephen Degnan, Bitwise's Head of Key Accounts, at [email protected] .

About Bitwise

Bitwise Asset Management is a global crypto asset manager with $11 billion in client assets and a suite of over 70 investment products spanning ETFs, separately managed accounts, private funds, hedge fund strategies, and staking. The firm has an eight-year track record and today serves more than 5,000 private wealth teams, RIAs, family offices, and institutional investors, as well as 21 banks and broker-dealers. The Bitwise team of over 200 technology and investment professionals is backed by leading institutional investors and has offices in San Francisco, New York, and London.

About Nitrogen

Nitrogen is a connected suite of advisor products designed to showcase the value of advice in every client meeting. Combining agentic AI with Risk Alignment, Investment Research, Income Planning, and Tax Intelligence, Nitrogen turns complex financial insights into persuasive visuals. Trusted by tens of thousands of advisors, backed by an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 71, and ISO 42001 certified, Nitrogen empowers advisors to deliver deeper, more personalized advice that wins prospects and strengthens long-term client relationships.

RISKS AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Prior to making any investment decision, each investor must undertake its own independent examination and investigation, including of the merits and risks involved in an investment, and must base its investment decision, including a determination whether it would be a suitable investment for the investor, on such examination and investigation. Prospective investors must not construe the contents of this Presentation as legal, tax, investment, or other advice. Each prospective investor is urged to consult with its own advisors with respect to legal, tax, regulatory, financial, accounting, and similar consequence of any investment, the suitability of the investment for such investor, and other relevant matters concerning an investment. Do not place undue reliance on this Presentation.

Nothing contained herein is intended to predict the performance of any investment. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will match the assumptions or that actual returns will match any expected returns. Historical performance of sample portfolios has been generated and maximized with the benefit of hindsight. The returns do not represent the returns of an actual account and do not include the fees and expenses charged by funds. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The opinions expressed herein are intended to provide insight or education and are not intended as individual investment advice. Bitwise does not represent that this information is accurate and complete and should not be relied upon as such. Any use of this Presentation is on an "as is" and "as available" basis and is at the user's sole risk. The information in this material is for discussion purposes only and no representations or warranties are given or implied. The information contained in this Presentation is subject to further discussion, completion, and amendment. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events, or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular. All of the information presented herein is subject to change without notice.

Certain of the Bitwise investment products may be subject to the risks associated with investing in crypto assets, including cryptocurrencies and crypto tokens. Because crypto assets are a new technological innovation with a limited history, they are a highly speculative asset. Future regulatory actions or policies may limit the ability to sell, exchange or use a crypto asset. The price of a crypto asset may be impacted by the transactions of a small number of holders of such crypto asset. Crypto assets may decline in popularity, acceptance or use, which may impact their price. The technology relating to crypto assets and blockchain is new and developing. Currently there are a limited number of publicly listed or quoted companies for which crypto assets and blockchain technology represent an attributable and significant revenue stream.

Media Contact:

Tova Kaufmann

[email protected]

1 Morningstar, "2025 U.S. Model Portfolio Landscape."

SOURCE Bitwise Asset Management