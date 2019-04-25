Bitwise Crypto Indexes and Prices Join Nasdaq Dorsey Wright's Market-Leading Financial Advisor Research Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise's Crypto Index family and Point and Figure charts for cryptoassets joined the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Research Platform, a leading research platform for financial advisors. The move gives thousands of advisors new ability to evaluate the technical health of this rapidly emerging asset class using one of the most established technical analysis methodologies.

"2019 is the year that financial advisors have gotten serious about evaluating crypto for client portfolios," said Hunter Horsley, Bitwise's Chief Executive Officer. "Nasdaq Dorsey Wright is the most established name in technical analysis for advisors, and has served the advisor market for more than 30 years. We are thrilled they selected Bitwise and the Bitwise Crypto Indexes to power their new cryptoasset research capabilities."

The data for the platform is powered by Bitwise Asset Management, the leading provider of cryptoasset indexes and index funds. Included are daily pricing and descriptions of more than 200 different cryptoassets. Nasdaq Dorsey Wright will also feature four Bitwise indexes tracking the large cap (Bitwise 10), mid cap (Bitwise 20), small cap (Bitwise 70) and total market (Bitwise 100) segments of the market, giving advisors a quick way to gauge the technical health of the entire ecosystem.

The Nasdaq Dorsey Wright (NDW) Research Platform is a comprehensive research solution for financial advisors, offering everything from broad market insights, portfolio management tools and investment models to custom rankings and alerts for securities, ETFs, indices, mutual funds and now cryptoassets. Over the last thirty years, the NDW Research Platform has informed conversations for thousands of advisors and their clients.

"Nasdaq Dorsey Wright is an unparalleled leader in advisor education," said Matt Hougan, Global Head of Research for Bitwise. "With everything going on in crypto this year --- from the recovery in prices to the rapid growth in futures volume, the maturation of custody and the planned introduction of cryptoassets by Facebook and JP Morgan --- we're seeing dramatically increased interest from advisors. The addition of crypto data to the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright platform will help those advisors make better decisions about how, when and whether to invest."

According to the December 2018 survey of financial advisors conducted by Bitwise and ETF Trends, 79% of financial advisors received questions about crypto from clients last year, and 22% are considering an allocation to crypto in 2019.

ABOUT BITWISE

Bitwise Asset Management is the leading provider of index and beta funds for the cryptoasset space. The firm created the world's first cryptoasset index fund in 2017, and today manages multiple funds serving institutions, family offices, financial advisors, asset managers, and high net worth individuals. Its indexes serve as a benchmark for more than 30 leading crypto hedge funds, academics, and large financial institutions. Based in San Francisco, Bitwise's executive team combines decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing with deep knowledge of software and technology. The team has backgrounds at firms including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, US Commodity Funds, IndexIQ, ETF.com, Facebook, and Wealthfront. Bitwise is backed by institutional investors and leading venture capital firms including Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, and Blockchain Capital. It is a frequent commentator on crypto in publications like Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron's, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. For more information, visit www.bitwiseinvestments.com .

