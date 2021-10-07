Bitwise Inc. Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Inc. , a Chicago based technology consulting and services company, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in recognition for the strength of Bitwise culture and best practices. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Bitwise. This year, 75% of employees said it's a great place to work – 16 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Bitwise is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We are proud to have earned Great Place to Work Certification™ as our people are what make our culture and our business different and better every day," said Ankur Gupta, CEO at Bitwise Inc. "Our passionate and dedicated employees – Bitwisers – made it possible; we thank and congratulate them on this achievement."

Bitwise Co-Founders and Board Directors Hema Sakhardande, Salil Sakhardande, Seema Desai and Neelesh Desai issued the following statement regarding the certification: "Compassion and Mutual Respect are two of our core values which were emphatically pronounced during the last year where we witnessed an unprecedented change in the way we work and live. Employee wellbeing has been a key priority for Bitwise since its inception in 1996 and over the past year we have focused on ensuring the health and safety of our employees and their families, providing continuous support for mental and emotional wellbeing, and giving back to our community through the Bitwise Foundation. We are proud to see how Bitwisers have responded to challenging times and celebrate our employees for this recognition."

About Bitwise

Bitwise is a technology solutions provider that leverages data to enable business insights. Our breakthrough technology innovations help our global clients maximize their competitive advantage. We are the industry's most experienced and dedicated team of data professionals, focusing on Data Warehousing, Data Integration, Analytics, Business Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud and Digital Computation. We optimize value for our clients through our global delivery model and with our proprietary technology tools that reduce the time, complexity and cost of data initiatives. Together, our people and technology provide the insights clients need to continue to lead in their fields.

Founded in 1996, Bitwise is headquartered in Chicago, IL with UK office in London and global delivery centers in Pune, India. For more information, visit Bitwise at www.bitwiseglobal.com .

