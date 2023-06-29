Bitwise Industries Announces Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Filing

FRESNO, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BW Industries, Inc today announced the Company and its subsidiaries, Bitwise Industries, BWRD, LLC, Alpha Works, and Bruce's Bagels, have filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Delaware will result in federal appointment of a bankruptcy trustee to liquidate the Company's assets and distribute any proceeds.

The filing follows an investigation conducted by the Board of Directors, which concluded it is in the best interest of the Company and its investors, creditors, former employees, and other interested parties to file for Chapter 7 relief.

For questions related to Bitwise Industries, please contact [email protected].

