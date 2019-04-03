Bitwise Industries Co-Founder and CEO, Jake Soberal, Joins Executives from Netflix, Microsoft and More as Speakers at 2019 ASU GSV Summit

FRESNO, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake Soberal, co-founder and CEO of Bitwise Industries ( www.bitwiseindustries.com ) will be speaking at the Arizona State University and Global Silicon Valley ( ASU GSV ) Summit at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, Calif.

"This event brings together leaders known for innovation with a common goal - ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to participate in the economy of the future," said Soberal. "Bitwise was founded to address these very issues in the Central Valley, and we are looking forward to contributing to the conversation on a national-scale."

Soberal's presentation at the 10th annual ASU GSV will discuss Bitwise's successful application of technology, education and community in the turn-around story of Fresno, Calif. The Summit attracts more than 4,500 attendees to discuss how to drive action around improving education and enhance career outcomes. Soberal will share Bitwise's method, which have sparked more than 2,000 new tech jobs and 200 new tech companies in the Central Valley.

About Bitwise Industries

Bitwise Industries was founded in 2013 with the goal of activating human potential through the technology industry in Fresno, CA. Bitwise now operates three robust lines of business that sustain and support this objective. Geekwise Academy trains people to code, with a focus on marginalized groups, to give them the skills for today's job market. Bitwise's commercial real estate provides a physical home for aspiring technologists, many of the mission-aligned companies that hire out of Geekwise Academy and the co-workers that are revitalizing the downtown community of Fresno. And, Shift3 Technologies is a custom software development shop that pairs senior talent with entry-level programmers from Geekwise Academy to build and deliver world-class software to clients and enterprises. Learn more about Bitwise at www.bitwiseindustries.com .

