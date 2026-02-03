Bitwise Launches Model Portfolio Solutions for Digital Assets

Bitwise's offering gives financial advisors a crypto-themed approach to model portfolios, a $645+ billion market that shapes how client allocations are built.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management , the global crypto asset manager with more than $15 billion in client assets, announced today the launch of Bitwise Model Portfolio Solutions for Digital Assets. The new model portfolios give financial advisors a thoughtfully designed investment framework to access digital assets in client portfolios via ETFs, leveraging Bitwise's eight-year track record helping institutional investors gain exposure to crypto opportunities.

The offering consists of seven models tailored to different investor profiles and risk preferences. "Core" portfolios offer broad exposure to the crypto ecosystem, while "Thematic" portfolios are for investors who want to fine-tune their exposure and emphasize specific themes, such as stablecoins, tokenization, or crypto assets beyond bitcoin.

Model portfolios have become an increasingly important tool for financial advisors looking to capitalize on third-party expertise in developing client allocations. From 2023 to 2025, assets tracking third-party model portfolios grew from $400 billion to more than $645 billion, a 62% increase. Models also saw more than $80 billion in net inflows from 2022-2024.1 Bitwise's offering enables financial advisors to access crypto-themed model portfolios developed by a specialist.

"Today represents a milestone moment in how advisors access crypto," said Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan. "Model portfolios are one of the most important ways financial professionals allocate to nearly all assets, but until now their use in crypto has been limited. As the number and type of crypto ETPs grows, these expert-built models have a simple value proposition: They show advisors how to combine the growing number of crypto ETPs in ways that meet specific client objectives. They make building a crypto sleeve easy."

Some additional features of the Bitwise Model Portfolio Solutions:

Models are monitored and rebalanced systematically to mitigate target portfolio asset-allocation drift.

The allocator gains exposure through individual, easily integrated portfolio frameworks.

Models are constructed to provide diversified exposure to the digital asset ecosystem, mitigating single-asset risks.

ecosystem, mitigating single-asset risks. Allocators receive clear reporting materials and collateral, simplifying due diligence and client reporting.

For more information, visit bitwiseinvestments.com/models .

Risks and Important Information

There are risks involved with investing, including possible loss of principal.

Investors and their advisors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETFs underlying any model portfolio before investing. For a prospectus, or if available, the summary prospectus containing this and other important information about the fund call 1-415-707-3663 or visit bitwiseinvestments.com for Bitwise Funds. Bitwise Asset Management, Inc., does not endorse and is not responsible for or liable for any content or other materials made available by other ETF sponsors. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Bitwise Model Portfolio information is designed to be used by financial advisors solely as an educational resource, along with other potential resources that advisors may consider, in providing services to their end clients. Advisors are solely responsible for making investment recommendations and/or decisions with respect to an end client, and should consider the end client's individual financial circumstances, investment time frame, risk tolerance level and investment goals in determining the appropriateness of a particular investment or strategy, without input from Bitwise Asset Management.

This material represents Bitwise's emerging thoughts on portfolio construction, and changes may occur in the future as Bitwise conducts additional research. As a result, future allocations may or may not be materially different from what is provided in this document. Bitwise has no obligation to inform you of any future changes or differences, including the retirement of these allocations. Asset allocation models are for illustrative purposes only and are subject to change without notice. They are not representative of any actual investment strategy or recommendation. Other ETFs/ETPs may be more appropriate for any given asset class and should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Past performance does not guarantee or indicate future results.

Diversification and asset allocation strategies do not ensure a profit and cannot protect against losses in a declining market.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price, which may be higher or lower than the net asset value (NAV).

Bitwise ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC in the U.S.

1 Source: Morningstar, "2025 U.S. Model Portfolio Landscape."

