Bitwise Offers ETL Conversion to Azure Data Factory (ADF) 2-Day Assessment on Azure Marketplace

CHICAGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Inc., a Chicago based technology consulting and services company, launches its ETL Conversion to Azure Data Factory (ADF) 2-Day Assessment on Azure Marketplace. The assessment offer provides a high-level time and cost estimate to migrate on-premise ETL (extract, transform, load) jobs to ADF using Bitwise ETL Converter solution.

Bitwise, a Microsoft Gold Partner, helps accelerate data warehouse migration initiatives by solving the challenge of migrating on-premise data integration workflows to ADF using automated ETL conversion. Through its Azure Marketplace offer, Bitwise can assess existing ETL jobs including Ab Initio, DataStage, Informatica, ODI and SSIS or stored procedures such as PL/SQL and prepare a high-level time/cost estimation including proposed migration plan for conversion to ADF.

"Having a clear, up-front time and cost estimate is key to gaining stakeholder buy-in, minimizing risk and achieving defined milestones to accelerate time-to-market," said Ankur Gupta, CEO at Bitwise Inc. "Our ETL conversion assessment offer on Azure Marketplace enables data leaders to take advantage of our proven approach to providing high-level time and cost estimates to assist with planning and budgeting, often a hurdle in an organization's cloud migration journey."

Visit ETL Conversion to ADF: 2-Day Assessment on Azure Marketplace for offer details and related resources including ETL conversion demo video.

About Bitwise

Bitwise is a technology solutions provider that leverages data to enable business insights. Our breakthrough technology innovations help our global clients maximize their competitive advantage. We are the industry's most experienced and dedicated team of data professionals, focusing on Data Warehousing, Data Integration, Analytics, Business Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud and Digital Computation. We optimize value for our clients through our global delivery model and with our proprietary technology tools that reduce the time, complexity and cost of data initiatives. Together, our people and technology provide the insights clients need to continue to lead in their fields.

Founded in 1996, Bitwise Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, IL with UK office in London and global delivery centers in Pune, India. For more information, visit Bitwise at www.bitwiseglobal.com .

