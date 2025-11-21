Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) Surpasses $500M in Assets Under Management

The Fund reached the milestone in 18 days of trading.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management, the global crypto asset manager with over $15 billion in client assets, announced today that the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) has surpassed $500 million in assets under management (AUM), achieving the landmark figure in its first 18 days of trading.

"We are truly in awe of the speed and scale of BSOL's growth," said Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley. "Crypto is becoming a mainstream asset class. BSOL hitting half a billion dollars in AUM this quickly is a clear testament to investors' belief in the Solana ecosystem as a cornerstone of the future of the crypto industry."

As one of the first crypto ETPs with built-in staking, BSOL aims to stake 100% of the Fund's SOL holdings through Bitwise Onchain Solutions, powered by Helius, the leading Solana staking technology known for its high performance, technical excellence, and security. The strategy seeks to maximize investors' participation in Solana's average staking rewards of over 7%.1

BSOL has a net sponsor fee of 0.00% for the first three months on its first $1 billion in assets. All staking fees are also waived for the first three months. After three months, the sponsor fee will be 0.20% and the staking fee, which applies only to the staking rewards that BSOL earns, will be 0.06%.

About Bitwise

Bitwise Asset Management is a global crypto asset manager with more than $15 billion in client assets and a suite of over 30 crypto investment products spanning ETFs, separately managed accounts, private funds, hedge fund strategies, and staking. The firm has an eight-year track record and today serves more than 4,000 private wealth teams, RIAs, family offices, and institutional investors, as well as 15 banks and broker-dealers. The Bitwise team of over 125 technology and investment professionals is backed by leading institutional investors and has offices in San Francisco, New York, and London.

Notes

(1) Staking reward rate is based on the annualized 90-day average as of 10/22/25, with data from Helius. Rewards are subject to change and should not be considered an indication of the Fund's performance. The tax treatment of rewards earned by the Trust may have potentially adverse consequences for shareholders. Please consult with your tax advisor.

Risks and Important Information

This material must be accompanied by a prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. To obtain a current prospectus, visit bsoletf.com/welcome .

The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) is not suitable for all investors. An investment in BSOL is subject to a high degree of risk, has the potential for significant volatility, and could result in significant or complete loss of investment. BSOL is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") and therefore is not subject to the same protections as ETFs and mutual funds registered under the 1940 Act. An investment in BSOL is not the same as a direct investment in Solana (SOL).

Shares of ETPs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The NAV may not always correspond to the market price of SOL and, as a result, Creation Units may be created or redeemed at a value that is different from the market price of the Shares. Authorized Participants' buying and selling activity associated with the creation and redemption of Creation Units may adversely affect an investment in the Shares.

The amount of SOL represented by a Share will continue to be reduced during the life of the Fund due to the transfer of the Fund's SOL to pay for the Sponsor's management fee, and to pay for litigation expenses or other extraordinary expenses. This dynamic will occur irrespective of whether the trading price of the Shares rises or falls in response to changes in the price of SOL.

There is no guarantee or assurance that the Fund's methodology will result in the Fund achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products.

Investors may choose to use the Fund as a means of investing indirectly in SOL. Because the value of the Shares is correlated with the value of the SOL held by the Fund, it is important to understand the investment attributes of, and the market for, SOL.

SOL Risk. There are significant risks and hazards inherent in the SOL market that may cause the price of SOL to fluctuate widely. The Fund's SOL may be subject to loss, damage, theft or restriction on access. Investors considering a purchase of Shares should carefully consider how much of their total assets should be exposed to the SOL market, and should fully understand, be willing to assume, and have the financial resources necessary to withstand the risks involved in the Fund's investment strategy.

Liquidity Risk. The market for SOL is still developing and may be subject to periods of illiquidity. During such times it may be difficult or impossible to buy or sell a position at the desired price. Possible illiquid markets may exacerbate losses or increase the variability between the Fund's NAV and its market price. The lack of active trading markets for the Shares may result in losses on investors' investments at the time of disposition of Shares.

Regulatory Risk. Future and current regulations by a U.S. or foreign government or quasi-governmental agency could have an adverse effect on an investment in the Fund.

Blockchain Technology Risk. Certain of the Fund's investments may be subject to the risks associated with investing in blockchain technology. The risks associated with blockchain technology may not fully emerge until the technology is widely used. Blockchain systems could be vulnerable to fraud, particularly if a significant minority of participants colluded to defraud the rest. Because blockchain technology systems may operate across many national boundaries and regulatory jurisdictions, it is possible that blockchain technology may be subject to widespread and inconsistent regulation.

Staking Risk. The Trust intends to implement a staking program under which a significant portion of the Trust's SOL will be staked. While staking Solana offers the potential to earn rewards in the form of additional Solana tokens, it also exposes the Trust to several risks, such as loss of rewards, slashing penalties, and operational uncertainties. Staking activities could impair the ability to satisfy redemption orders on a timely basis.

Nondiversification Risk. The Fund is nondiversified and will hold a single issue. As a result, a decline in the market value of a particular issue held by the Fund may affect the Fund's value more than if it invested in a larger number of issuers.

Recency Risk. The Fund is recently organized, giving prospective investors a limited track record on which to base their investment decision. If the Fund is not profitable, the Fund may terminate and liquidate at a time that is disadvantageous to Shareholders.

Bitwise Investment Advisers, LLC serves as the sponsor of the Fund. Foreside Fund Services, LLC serves as the Marketing Agent for BSOL, and is not affiliated with Bitwise Investment Advisers, LLC, Bitwise, or any of its affiliates.

Media Contact:

Tova Kaufmann

[email protected]

SOURCE Bitwise Asset Management