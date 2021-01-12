Bitwise/ETF Trends Release Results Of 3rd Annual Benchmark Survey Of Financial Advisor Attitudes Toward Cryptoassets

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management , a leading provider of crypto index funds, and ETF Trends , a leading source of exchange-traded fund news, tips, webcasts, and investing ideas, today released the findings of the Bitwise/ETF Trends 2021 Benchmark Survey Of Financial Advisor Attitudes Toward Cryptoassets.

Nearly 1,000 financial advisors answered a series of questions on cryptoassets and their use in client portfolios. Survey respondents included independent registered investment advisors, broker-dealer representatives, financial planners, and wirehouse representatives from across the U.S.

Among the key findings:

A Nearly 50% Increase In The Number Of Advisors Allocating To Crypto Compared With Last Year : The percentage of advisors allocating to crypto in client portfolios rose from 6.3% to 9.4% in 2020.



: The percentage of advisors allocating to crypto in client portfolios rose from 6.3% to 9.4% in 2020. 17% Of Advisors Are Considering Making Their First Allocation To Crypto In 2021: Among advisors who are not currently allocating to crypto, 17% are either "definitely" (2%) or "probably" (15%) allocating in 2021. If all do so, it would more than double the number of advisors allocating to crypto, bringing adoption to over 1 in every 5 advisors.



Among advisors who are not currently allocating to crypto, 17% are either "definitely" (2%) or "probably" (15%) allocating in 2021. If all do so, it would more than double the number of advisors allocating to crypto, bringing adoption to over 1 in every 5 advisors. The No. 1 Motivation For Advisors Is Crypto's Uncorrelated Returns, And Inflation Hedging Is Of Rising Interest : 54% of advisors selected "uncorrelated returns" as a motivation for including crypto in portfolios. This finding was in line with last year's survey results. "Inflation hedging" saw the largest uptick in interest, with 25% of advisors highlighting it as an attractive feature of crypto, up from just 9% last year.



: 54% of advisors selected "uncorrelated returns" as a motivation for including crypto in portfolios. This finding was in line with last year's survey results. "Inflation hedging" saw the largest uptick in interest, with 25% of advisors highlighting it as an attractive feature of crypto, up from just 9% last year. Most Advisors Are Getting Questions About Crypto From Clients : 81% of all financial advisors reported receiving questions from clients on crypto in 2020, up from 76% in 2019.



: 81% of all financial advisors reported receiving questions from clients on crypto in 2020, up from 76% in 2019. Advisors Are Increasingly Optimistic About Bitcoin's Price: 15% expect the price of bitcoin to exceed $100,000 within five years, up from just 4% in 2019. Meanwhile, the percentage expecting bitcoin's price to fall to zero decreased sharply, from 8% in last year's survey to 4% this year. This continues the trend of the last few years: In our 2019 survey, 14% of surveyed advisors thought the price would fall to zero.

"The survey shows it's still early days for crypto, with less than 10% of advisors allocating today," said Matt Hougan, chief investment officer for Bitwise. "At the same time, adoption and interest are growing: The survey suggests the number of advisors allocating could double or more in the year ahead."

"Financial advisors are increasingly looking for exposure to alternative assets, and interest in crypto is rising," said Tom Lydon, founder and CEO of ETF Trends. "We've also seen a steady progression of interest in crypto from clients of financial advisors in the three years we've run this survey together. I see no reason for that to change in the year to come."

Complete findings of the survey are available in the report here .

The survey for the report was conducted in December 2020.

About Bitwise Asset Management

Bitwise Asset Management is a leading provider of index and beta crypto funds. Based in San Francisco, Bitwise's team combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing—coming from firms including Facebook, Google, Wealthfront, BlackRock, Fidelity, Deutsche Bank, IndexIQ, and ETF.com. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives, and is a frequent commentator on crypto in the press. It has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron's, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and many other leading publications. The firm is a trusted partner to financial advisors, RIAs, multifamily offices, hedge funds, and other professional investors as they navigate the crypto space. For more information, visit: www.bitwiseinvestments.com.

About ETF Trends



ETF Trends is a trusted source of ETF industry news, insight and analysis to keep investors a step ahead in today's investing world. Its editorial team and seasoned contributors stay on top of the latest trends in the U.S. and abroad to educate financial advisors and self-directed investors. From new ETF launches to articles on equities, fixed income, and alternatives, ETF Trends is a wide-ranging financial publication covering every aspect of the ETF universe. With the new addition of ticker research pages to the site, traffic continues its steady rise month by month. ETF Trends publisher Tom Lydon is a frequent commentator on CNBC, Fox Business Network, and Bloomberg, where he shares his expert insight on markets and trends. For more information, visit www.etftrends.com .



Disclosure

Forward-Looking Statements: This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical information provided herein are forward-looking and may contain information about known uncertainties. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "should," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates," and "anticipates" and the negative thereof and other variations thereof and comparable terminology, and by discussions of strategy, plans, intentions, and unrealized investment results. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this communication, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. We caution the reader that actual results could differ materially from those expected, depending on the outcome of certain factors, including, without limitation, regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation for an offer to buy Interests in any Fund. Any such offer or solicitation will be made solely through definitive offering documents, identified as such, which will contain information about each fund's investment objectives, terms and conditions of an investment, and may also describe risks and tax information related to an investment therein, and which qualifies in its entirety the information set forth in this press release. Prospective investors must not construe the contents of this document as legal, tax, investment, or other advice. Each prospective investor is urged to consult with its own advisers with respect to legal, tax, regulatory, financial, accounting, and similar consequences of investing in any Fund. The Units and the Shares (the "Interests") of the Funds have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 ("the Securities Act"), the securities laws of any state, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, nor is such registration contemplated. The Interests will be and have been offered and sold under the exemption provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 506 of Regulation D promulgated thereunder and other exemptions of similar import in the laws of the states and jurisdictions where the offering will be made. The offer and sale of the Interests have not been registered with or approved or disapproved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or the securities commission or regulatory authority of any state or foreign jurisdiction. The Funds mentioned herein are not registered as investment companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and Bitwise believes that such registration is not required. Bitwise is not registered as an Investment Adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 (the "Advisers Act"), and is not registered as a Commodity Pool Operator or Commodity Trading Adviser under the Commodity Exchange Act (the "Commodity Exchange Act").

The Shares of Funds that are publicly quoted on the OTCQX Best Market are Shares that have become "unrestricted" under Rule 144 of the Securities Act one year and a day subsequent to the date that the Shares were originally issued (although Shares held by affiliates and insiders will be subject to additional restrictions on resales, including restrictions on the number of Shares that may be resold within any three-month period). Shares that have become unrestricted may be quoted on the OTCQX Best Market and may be purchased and sold throughout the trading day through any brokerage account with access to such markets.

No Advice on Investment; Risk of Loss: Prior to making any investment decision in respect of any Fund or Shares of any Fund, each investor must undertake its own independent examination and investigation of the Fund, including the merits and risks involved in an investment in the Fund or Shares, and must base its investment decision—including a determination whether Shares would be a suitable investment for the investor—on such examination and investigation, and must not rely on Bitwise or the Funds in making such investment decision. Prospective investors must not construe the contents of this website as legal, tax, investment, or other advice. Each prospective investor is urged to consult with its own advisors with respect to legal, tax, regulatory, financial, accounting, and similar consequences of investing in any Fund, the suitability of the investment for such investor, and other relevant matters concerning an investment in the Fund. This press release contains limited information regarding the terms of the Fund. The summary set forth on this document does not purport to be complete, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the definitive offering documents relating to each Fund and/or in each case, if available in addition, the Fund's Annual Report or Information Statement and Quarterly Reports, which can be found on www.otcmarkets.com for the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (Symbol: BITW). Do not place undue reliance on this press release.

Information May Change and Be Inaccurate, Incomplete, or Outdated: The information in this document is for discussion purposes only, and no representations or warranties are given or implied. All of the information presented herein is subject to change without notice.

