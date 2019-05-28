BitX Funding and Pelagic Capital Announce Strategic Partnership

"We're excited to blend our expertise with long-standing relationships across business categories to offer more products and services," said Todd Rowe, President of BitX Funding, "Process, procedure and a deep bench of lenders and dealers will allow our clients to gain access to the asset funding needed to grow their business."

For over 35 years, Pelagic Capital Corporation has been providing financial solutions for a wide range of commercial assets, specializing in transportation. Direct-lending expertise and well-cultivated collaborations with dealers nationwide add value to their offerings that secure non-bank lending and financing for income producing equipment. "We want the bankers and lenders to look at us and realize we are doing something that not everybody can procure," affirms Greg Minsky, Managing Director at Pelagic Capital. "We understand the hard asset side of the business, what it takes to get transactions closed and how to get to the yes."

Whether you are a first-time buyer looking for credit or an established business that is seeking growth, Pelagic secures the financial match for asset-based investment.

Since 2013, BitX Funding has generated over $10 million in financing for small businesses nationwide by breaking down barriers within traditional banking through an online marketplace that pairs small-business owners with optimal lenders offering startup loans, business lines of credit, short-term loan, mid-term loan, SBA loan and merchant cash advances. Todd Rowe, President of BitX Funding, is an experienced non-bank lender within the fintech universe whose corporate initiatives support his mission of galvanizing the economy of small business.

Founded in 1991, Pelagic Capital Corporation is a transportation equipment finance company that offers a suite of value-added services and structures tailored for transportation companies and other non-transportation industries using trucks. Rounding out its role as a boutique funding source, the company offers a competitive advantage in underwriting, deal structuring, collateral evaluation and remarketing to deliver the optimal package of financial products, debt financing and leasing across a broad spectrum of general equipment categories including the transportation, construction, material handling, manufacturing, machine tools, food service, IT, printing and medical industries. A long-standing member of the UTA (Used Truck Association) and a venerable partner with dealerships across the country, Pelagic integrates industry enhancements and support services designed to increase the operational success of drivers and corporations.

Equipment leasing has proven to be one of the most resilient financial services, and the fastest growing form of business investment in the U.S. Eight out of ten companies lease for optimization of cash flow, protection from equipment obsolescence and tax advantages. BitX Funding and Pelagic Capital can now empower clients with more to adapt and thrive in varying economic conditions. "The time is right for offering small business owners more funding options based on their needs," said Todd Rowe. "The partnership will fortify transactions by providing the best product, term, and rate."

For more information, press only:

Todd Rowe

203.763.1430

Todd.Rowe@BitXFunding.com

For more information on Product:

Websites:

www.bitxfunding.com

www.pelagicef.com

By Nancy Klaiman Prentice / The Next Write

SOURCE BitX Funding

Related Links

https://bitxfunding.com

