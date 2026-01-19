Bitzero Holdings Inc. Acquires NVIDIA Blackwell B300 GPU Servers to Launch AI Compute Pilot with Hydra Host

Company Deploys 64 Next-Generation GPUs at Norway Site, Marking Entry into Neocloud Operations

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitzero Holdings Inc., (CSE: BITZ) (OTC PINK: BTZRF) (FSE: 000) ("Bitzero" or the "Company"), a provider of sustainable blockchain and high-performance compute (HPC) data center infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of eight NVIDIA Blackwell B300 servers, totaling 64 GPUs, to be deployed at its Namsskogan, Norway facility in partnership with Hydra Host.

The deployment, expected to be completed in Q1 2026, represents Bitzero's first direct investment in GPU compute hardware and marks the Company's entry into neocloud operations. The servers will be leased as bare metal infrastructure for AI workloads through Hydra Host's Brokkr platform.

Pilot Program Details

Bitzero has funded the initial deposit for the following hardware:

8 air-cooled NVIDIA Blackwell B300 servers

64 total GPUs featuring NVIDIA's latest Blackwell architecture

Deployment at the Company's low-carbon Namsskogan, Norway data center

The pilot is designed to validate GPU operations on Bitzero's existing infrastructure and establish the operational framework for potential future expansion.

Hydra Host as Platform and Distribution Partner

Hydra Host's Brokkr platform will provide Bitzero with GPU lifecycle management capabilities, including provisioning, monitoring, and access to Hydra Host's global network of enterprise and AI-native customers. This partnership enables Bitzero to bring its compute capacity to market without building proprietary customer acquisition and platform infrastructure.

"This GPU deployment represents a strategic milestone for Bitzero," said President and CEO Mohammed Bakhashwain. "We are transitioning from pure infrastructure provider to compute operator. By deploying cutting-edge Blackwell GPUs at our Norway site and partnering with Hydra Host for distribution, we are positioning the Company to generate revenue from AI workloads directly—not just from power and space. This pilot lays the groundwork for scaling our neocloud operations as demand and results warrant."

About Bitzero Holdings Inc.

Bitzero Holdings Inc. is a provider of IT energy infrastructure and high-efficiency power for data centers. The Company focuses on data center development, Bitcoin mining, and strategic data center hosting partnerships. Bitzero Holdings Inc. operates four data center locations in the North American and Scandinavian regions, powered by clean, low-carbon energy sources. Visit www.bitzero.com for more information.

About Hydra Host

Hydra Host is a next-generation infrastructure company operating high-performance GPU clusters across global data centers. As an NVIDIA Cloud Partner and Founders Fund-backed company, Hydra Host delivers compute as an asset class across more than 40 locations worldwide through its Brokkr platform. To learn more, visit www.hydrahost.com.

