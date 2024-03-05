BIVI Investors Have Opportunity to Lead BioVie Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against BioVie Inc. ("BioVie" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIVI).

Class Period: August 5, 2021 – November 29, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2024

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused "limited access" to clinical trial sites, significantly affecting the Company's ability to conduct proper oversight of the clinical trial; (2) due to the "limited access" to the clinical trial sites, the trial was at higher risk of having "significant deviation from protocol and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) violations" and "anomalous data;" (3) the Company was experiencing issues with the CRO(s) it had retained, creating greater risk of the trial being in non-compliance with GCPs; (4) the Company had identified "higher than expected levels of deviations" in the data; (5) due to a "highly unusual level of suspected improprieties" there was a heightened risk a majority of the clinical trial subjects would be excluded; (6) as a result of the exclusions, there was a heightened material risk that the clinical trial would "not achieve statistical significance;" and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles