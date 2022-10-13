Bixbee Launches Magical Additions to Its Sleepover Collection with Multifunctional Inflatable Mattress and Playspace Sets & New Sleeping Bags

Just In Time for the Holidays, Kids can Level Up Their Bedtime Gear with New, Themed Sleep Accessories

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bixbee , a designer kids' backpack and accessory brand, today announced a new product category and new additions to its popular sleeping bag line: children's multifunctional, inflatable mattress and playspace combos with additional animal-inspired sleeping bags. Inspired by the Bixbee Imagination Station 2019 activation and complete with magical themes, the Bixbee Buccaneer Pirate Ship and the Bixbee Sparkalicious Castle are all-new air mattresses that double as playspaces to help make kids feel comfortable in new surroundings and inspire excitement for naptime.

Fit for pirates ages 3+, the Buccaneer Pirate Ship Inflatable Mattress & Playspace is just what the captain ordered! The multifunctional playspace comes equipped with swash-buckling storybook graphics as well as other inflatable toys, including a sword and ship's wheel. The map of Bixbee's Pirate Island on the ship's deck is sure to keep imaginations ignited during playtime, before providing the perfect sleeping quarters for stowaways to rest easy on the open seas of dreamland. When your hearties are finally ready to drop anchor and rediscover their sea legs, the Buccaneer Pirate Ship also includes a bag for easy storage.

The enchantment continues with the Sparkalicious Castle Inflatable Mattress & Playspace , which comes complete with two inflatable toy magic wands to help reach full princess potential. With a wave of a wand and the flip of a switch, the enchanted kingdom will rise before your eyes, unlocking a land of mystical adventures to inspire hours of imaginative fun. Whether your highness has spent the day dining with dragons or swimming with mermaids, they'll love hosting their first royal nap in the castle.

"We're beyond excited to launch this new and unique product category. The idea was inspired during the onset of the pandemic to combine an air mattress and a tent in a unique storybook graphic way. Now kids have a fun escape at home that's still compact and portable for a weekend at their grandparents," said Lu Garcia, CEO and Founder of Bixbee. "Through our products, we get the privilege of fueling kids' imaginations and creativity while providing a practical use at the same time. Our one-of-a-kind inflatable mattress and playspaces have everything kids need for hours of fun and are the perfect way to help them feel comfortable and excited about naptime."

In addition to the inflatable mattresses, Bixbee has also added two new animal-inspired sleeping bags to its line - a ferociously cute T-Rex inspired Dinosaur and an Alpaca straight from the South American Andes. The brand is also restocking their best-selling Butterfly Sleeping Bag. All of the sleeping bags are complete with an interactive component designed to keep children entertained - from furry fleece and colorful puffy pompoms to menacing eyes and the sharpest of teeth - and can be personalized with kid's names.

Bixbee's Inflatable Mattress & Playspaces (MSRP: $239.99; Ages 3+; Limited Quantities Available), as well as its line of fun-filled sleeping bags (MSRP: $79.99; Ages 3+), are available for pre-order starting today on www.bixbee.com , with availability on Amazon coming soon.

The new products add to Bixbee's existing line of sleeping bags, which is complete with Unicorn, Shark, Rocketflyer. For additional information including mattress dimensions, full package contents, and more, please visit www.bixbee.com .

About Bixbee

Our vision for helping kids reach their potential through education first took shape when founder and CEO Lu Garcia spent 4 months exploring and volunteering at schools and orphanages. He realized the kids were like millions of others worldwide – eager for an education but lacking basic school supplies. A seasoned luxury product designer, Lu set out to create a company that provided unique products loved by kids and approved by moms and dads.

Bixbee products bridge functionality and durability with fashion and fun! At Bixbee, we look to celebrate kids' imaginations with products that encourage play and endless creativity. With playful styles and patented, award-winning designs, Bixbee encourages kids to become whatever they can imagine. And through our social mission, we seek to equip kids across the globe with opportunities to learn, play, and embrace their imaginations. For every backpack purchased, Bixbee donates a schoolbag with supplies to a kid in need. One Here. One There. Bixbee is B-Corp certified. Benefit Corporations are a new kind of company which uses the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

