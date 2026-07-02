BIXOLON America Launches XD5-40IItR Desktop RFID Label Printer for High-Performance Tracking

TORRANCE, Calif., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIXOLON America Inc., a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global manufacturer of mobile, label, and POS printers, today announced the launch of the XD5-40IItR 4-inch RFID label printer. Engineered to meet the rigorous demands of modern supply chain tracking, logistics, and industrial environments, the new premium-level desktop printer combines thermal transfer printing with robust UHF RFID encoding capabilities in a compact clamshell design.

The XD5-40IItR is built for operational efficiency, delivering print speeds of up to 8 ips at 203 dpi resolution and equipped with 512 MB SDRAM and 512 MB Flash memory. This makes the XD5-40IItR idea for applications requiring item-level tagging, inventory management, and real-time asset monitoring.

Advanced UHF RFID Encoding & Performance

Precision RFID Printing: Designed for seamless UHF RFID tag encoding across a wide range of media types, reducing tag waste and maximizing read accuracy.





High-Speed Throughput: Delivers crisp text and barcodes at rapid speeds of up to 8 ips, keeping pace with demanding workplace timelines.





Compact Clamshell Design: Space-saving footprint allows easy media loading and fits comfortably into space-constrained workstations.

Optimized for User Convenience

Intuitive 2-Inch LCD Display: Visual menu enhances ease of setup and operation while providing instructional alerts.





Versatile Design and Printing Tools: Integrates into existing workflows with out-of-the-box support for major industry programming languages including SLCS, BPL-Z™, BPL-D™, and BPL-E™. Additionally, compatibility with BIXOLON's Label Artist-II™, Label Artist™ Web, and Label Artist™ Mobile allows users to design and print labels effortlessly across desktop, web, and mobile platforms.





Rapid Deployment: Includes Smart Media Detection™ to ensure automatic paper detection and Twin Function™ cloning to duplicate printer settings across multiple units via a USB host port. Additionally, XPM™ web-based device management enables flexible deployment and remote control.

"The XD5-40IItR represents our commitment to delivering reliable and innovative printing solutions to meet the needs of business," said Gary Kim, President of BIXOLON America. "By combining precision UHF encoding with robust remote management, this printer empowers organizations to maximize operational efficiency and scale their tracking workflows seamlessly."

SOURCE BIXOLON