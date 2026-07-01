BIXOLON Launches Healthcare Desktop Printers with Safety and Hygiene Features

TORRANCE, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIXOLON America Inc., a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global manufacturer of mobile, label, and POS printers, today announced the launch of its new specialized healthcare printer line. Built to withstand the strict sanitization protocols of modern medical facilities, the new lineup includes the XD3-40d-H, XD5-40IId-H, XD5-40IIt-H, and XD7-20d-H.

This new range combines BIXOLON's signature printing reliability with advanced safety features, giving caregivers the durable, infection-resistant tools they need directly at the point of care.

XD3-40d-H: 4-inch Direct Thermal Desktop Label Printer

Designed to bring reliable performance and cost efficiency to medical settings, the newly launched XD3-40d-H is a 4-inch (118 mm) direct thermal desktop label printer built specifically for the demands of modern healthcare. Engineered to support strict infection control protocols, the printer features a durable, disinfectant-ready casing and an IEC 60601-1 compliant power supply. Simple to set up and intuitive to use, it delivers reliable print speeds of up to 5 ips (127 mm/sec). The XD3-40d-H offers the balance of affordability and performance for essential clinical workflows, including patient and guest identification, document management, and medical asset labeling.

XD5-40IId-H and XD5-40IIt-H: 4-inch Healthcare Printers

Building on the success of the established XD5-40II Series, the new XD5-40IId-H and XD5-40IIt-H premium 4-inch (118 mm) desktop label printers combine medical-grade safety with high-performance output. Engineered for busy clinical settings, both models feature disinfectant-ready plastics, an IEC 60601-1 compliant power supply, and advanced processing power for fast data handling. They offer a compact footprint, simple maintenance, and robust connectivity options including USB, USB Host, Serial, Ethernet, and optional WLAN or Bluetooth.

XD5-40IId-H (Direct Thermal): Engineered for sharp, precise output, this model delivers print speeds up to 8 ips (203 mm/sec) at 203 dpi, with an optional 300 dpi high-resolution upgrade. An integrated LCD display simplifies setup and daily operation, making it ideal for high-efficiency healthcare labeling.

Engineered for sharp, precise output, this model delivers print speeds up to 8 ips (203 mm/sec) at 203 dpi, with an optional 300 dpi high-resolution upgrade. An integrated LCD display simplifies setup and daily operation, making it ideal for high-efficiency healthcare labeling. XD5-40IIt-H (Thermal Transfer): Designed for maximum durability, this model features a tool-free maintenance design and is compatible with both half inch and full-inch core ribbons. It delivers highly durable, long-lasting prints ideal for asset tagging, laboratory tracking, and demanding medical applications.

XD7-20d-H: 2-inch Direct Thermal Desktop Label Printer

Engineered specifically for healthcare environments, the new XD7-20d-H is a premium 2-inch (60 mm) direct thermal desktop label printer built with disinfectant-ready materials and equipped with an IEC 60601-1 compliant, medical-grade power supply. Designed to streamline clinical workflows, the printer features a built-in LCD for effortless setup and daily operation. With high-speed printing up to 8 ips (203 mm/sec), the XD7-20d-H is the ideal, reliable solution for patient wristbands, specimen labeling, and fast-paced healthcare applications.

"Healthcare environments demand absolute reliability and strict hygiene, and our new specialized printing range is built to deliver both," said Gary Kim, President of BIXOLON America. "By introducing antimicrobial enhancements alongside advanced labeling capabilities, we are empowering providers worldwide to enhance patient safety, streamline workflows, and meet strict regulatory compliance without compromising on operational efficiency."

SOURCE BIXOLON