BIXOLON Expands its Printer Portfolio with the Launch of SRP-G300

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BIXOLON

Apr 16, 2026, 08:58 ET

TORRANCE, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIXOLON America Inc., a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leader in advanced printing solutions proudly introduces the SRP-G300 thermal printer offering compact, reliable printing for lottery ticket printing.

The SRP-G300 is a 3-inch (82.5 mm) thermal printer engineered for fast-paced POS operations. Featuring a compact footprint, high print speeds, and dependable printing technology, the SRP-G300 is ideal for high-demand lottery ticket printing. Key features of the SRP-G300 include:

  • Quick and reliable printing at speeds of up to 255 mm/sec ensuring fast customer service during peak retail hours
  • Smart sensors to alert when the stacker is full and if media is not fed properly
  • Wide stacker design allows for easier and faster collection of lottery tickets (about 100 printouts)
  • Supports media rolls up to 203 mm in diameter
  • 16 MB SDRAM and 16 MB Flash for storing large amounts of data and multiple templates

"With the introduction of the SRP-G300, BIXOLON continues to strengthen its product lineup with solutions that help businesses operate more efficiently and reliably," cites John Kim, Marketing Director at BIXOLON. "This new model is designed to address real-world operational challenges across a wide range of industries."

For more information visit bixolonusa.com or speak to your local BIXOLON sales representative.

Availability:

The SRP-G300 is available to order in BIXOLON America sales regions.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a global leader in advanced printing solutions. With more than two decades of industry experience, BIXOLON delivers reliable, high-performance printing technologies trusted by organizations across retail, hospitality, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and other mission-critical industries worldwide.

SOURCE BIXOLON

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