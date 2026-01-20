BIXOLON Unveils Next-Generation XD5-40II Series Desktop Label Printers

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIXOLON America Inc., a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leader in advanced printing solutions proudly introduces the XD5-40II Series desktop label printers, the next evolution of medium-volume label printing designed specifically for businesses across retail, logistics, and more.

The new XD5-40II Series builds on BIXOLON's tradition of reliable, high-performance printing with faster speeds, expanded memory, and intuitive user features engineered to improve workflow and reduce downtime.

Key Features & Benefits

High-Performance Printing: Direct thermal (XD5-40IId) and thermal transfer (XD5-40IIt) options, the series delivers print speeds up to 8 ips at 203 dpi ideal for medium-volume labeling tasks in environments such as distribution centers and retail backrooms.





Direct thermal (XD5-40IId) and thermal transfer (XD5-40IIt) options, the series delivers print speeds up to 8 ips at 203 dpi ideal for medium-volume labeling tasks in environments such as distribution centers and retail backrooms. Robust Memory Architecture: Expanded memory (512 MB SDRAM / 512 MB Flash) supports larger print jobs and complex label formats without performance lag.





Expanded memory (512 MB SDRAM / 512 MB Flash) supports larger print jobs and complex label formats without performance lag. User-Friendly Controls: Simple, intuitive buttons and an optional 2-inch LCD display enable quick setup and easy day-to-day operation, minimizing training time. Instructional alerts and direct links to model-specific support pages further enhance usability and support.





Simple, intuitive buttons and an optional 2-inch LCD display enable quick setup and easy day-to-day operation, minimizing training time. Instructional alerts and direct links to model-specific support pages further enhance usability and support. Comprehensive Software Compatibility: Fully compatible with market-leading programming languages including SLCS, BPL-Z™, BPL-E™, and supporting Smart Switch Programming. Additionally, it's compatible with BIXOLON's label design software applications including Label Artist-II™, Label Artist™ Web and Label Artist™ Mobile. mPrint App and Web Print SDK for mobile printing are supported, alongside XPM™ for web-based device management.





Fully compatible with market-leading programming languages including SLCS, BPL-Z™, BPL-E™, and supporting Smart Switch Programming. Additionally, it's compatible with BIXOLON's label design software applications including Label Artist-II™, Label Artist™ Web and Label Artist™ Mobile. mPrint App and Web Print SDK for mobile printing are supported, alongside XPM™ for web-based device management. Advanced Media Handling: The Smart Media Detection™ feature allows for detection of media including gap, black mark, continuous, and notch formats alongside the ability to detect empty labels and automatically skips to next label helping prevent media waste and boosting print uptime.

"The XD5-40II Series reflects BIXOLON's commitment to delivering reliable, easy-to-deploy labeling solutions that meet the real-world needs of North American businesses," said Gary Kim, President, BIXOLON America. "It combines speed, flexibility, and usability in a desktop model that's ideal for growing operations."

For more information visit bixolonusa.com or speak to your local BIXOLON sales representative.

Availability

The XD5-40II Series is available to order in BIXOLON America sales regions.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a global leader in advanced printing solutions. With more than two decades of industry experience, BIXOLON delivers reliable, high-performance printing technologies trusted by organizations across retail, hospitality, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and other mission-critical industries worldwide.

SOURCE BIXOLON