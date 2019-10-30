WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biz Premium Finance, a newly formed premium finance company, has selected Input 1's tech-enabled Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) service for its servicing platform.

Biz Premium Finance will start by focusing on providing premium financing for the transportation market in California. The leadership team of Biz Premium Finance has many years of experience selling insurance products to this niche, which makes offering financing for this line of business a natural choice.

Biz Premium Finance selects Input 1 as an outsourcing partner for its new Premium Finance Business in California.

"Biz Premium Finance took a very methodical approach to find the best possible servicing partner for this new venture. Their executive group had very specific needs when it came to their customers. Input 1 listened intently to those needs and provided a plan that met their requirements. Industry-leading technology and transformational customer experience were at the forefront of their list. The solution had to be easy for agents to quote finance terms, submit and manage their accounts while also providing policyholders cross-platform access to their account details anytime and anywhere they wanted it. We worked very closely with their executive team to ensure a fully-integrated platform, which is both engaging and easy to use," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Input 1.

About Biz Premium Finance

Biz Premium Finance is a new premium finance company headquartered in San Diego, CA. With an initial focus on the transportation market in California, Biz Premium Finance hopes to expand operations to other states in the near future.

About Input 1, LLC

Since 1984, Input 1 has been providing billing and payment services, software, premium financing, and specialty consulting services to insurance carriers, managing general agencies, banks, and premium finance companies, located throughout the United States, Canada, and the Virgin Islands. The company's software and internet services provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually. www.input1.com

