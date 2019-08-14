Biz Systems Magic: The First and Only Conference For Business Technology Leaders

"Right now, a space for business systems leaders to come together to talk about the important topics they deal with daily does not exist," said Vijay Tella, CEO of Workato. "These are the people charged with rolling out apps, integrations, and automations in their companies. They are an absolute critical member of any organization - not only do they have the most holistic view of the company across departments, but they are also driving the overall digital transformation movement at their company."

The Biz Systems Magic conference agenda spotlights leaders who are the digital change agents of their companies. Because the approach to building SaaS systems is largely uncharted territory, the sessions and panels present case studies, best practices and challenges faced when it comes to topics like compliance and security around enterprise apps; automations that Financial, Sales, and HR professionals should prioritize; and creating trust within business lines.

Panel and break-out topics include:

Using Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Bots

With Paras Jain of Google, Adam Cole of TangoCard, Monica Wilkinson of Slack and Pranav Shahi of Atlassian

This panel will explore how leading organizations are utilizing emerging technologies to improve their business productivity and processes - from closing the books in real-time, running better marketing campaigns, to streamlining approvals.

With Kevin Baumler of SeatGeek, Jessica Barry of Slack, and Bobby Mathew of Square

This panel will showcase three approaches to HR automation from companies at different stages in their journey to IPO and beyond. See how they are creating seamless employee experiences from recruitment and onboarding to retirement.

With Sridevi Pasumarthi of Arlo

Your business applications are where your customer and employee data is stored. This session will explore how to put strong security architecture and processes in place, especially in the new era of SaaS and best-of-breed.

With Mandy Shimshock of Zendesk

As a business systems leader you have to work with hundreds of vendors. This session will review how to successfully prioritize these relationships in order to manage third party risk, whether to get them in the door or maintain them over time.

With Erik Lopez of Lucid, Mudit Agarwal of Rubrik, and Justin Tung of Segment

Sales and Marketing are two of the largest buyers of applications in an org and need to have strong systems in order to have attribution of leads, track the sales pipeline, and forecast future quarters. This session takes a look at three approaches to bringing order and seamless processes to these departments from a business systems perspective.

"It's great to have a venue for business systems leaders where we can all learn from each other," said Mandy Shimshock, Director of Business Applications at Zendesk. "I look forward to sharing best practices in my session at Biz Systems Magic and taking back some new ideas. The community has been a useful resource, so it's exciting to see this next step and the expanded impact."

