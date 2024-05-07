BIZARRE REALITY SHOW CREATES SOCIAL MEDIA STORM: PRODUCERS SAY THAT'S GOOD TELEVISION

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The creators behind " Taxidermy Auction ," a controversial social media weekly live shopping experience, have unleashed their plans to produce a reality TV series, and it's already creating a considerable stir.

Called " Remains to Be Seen, " the show takes viewers into the peculiar world of an online auction house where deceased furry friends aren't just remembered...they're sold to the highest bidder.

Taxidermy reality show concept sparks online controversy Post this Cast members Kelly "Deerly Departed" Brong and Kevin "Grim Vapor" move a taxidermy baby giraffe

The show's creator, J.D. Powe, is undeterred by the backlash, noting, "Taxidermy Auction's Instagram account has been the target of many social media blasts, and the reality show is just throwing fuel on the fire."

Kelly "Deerly Departed" Brong, one of the show's main characters, has been deluged with negative comments. Replies on her recent social posts have ranged from "This is so wrong," and "Poor animals," to "I hope someone beats the living @%*! out of her and she dies in a fire!"

Brong explains, "In our circles, taxidermy is considered a way to glorify animals, and we feel like the practice is misunderstood. We believe the show will bring audiences face-to-face with wild animals in a totally new way…just please don't kill me."

Taxidermy is currently enjoying a revival. According to Forbes, In the United States alone, it is an $800 million industry that employs more than 6,000 people . Behind this revival is a new generation of young people, disproportionately female, who see taxidermy as an artform based on respect for wildlife and a desire to create a sense of intimacy with nature. Many have never been hunting or killed an animal, preferring only to collect the already deceased. But not everyone sees it this way. PETA, for example, calls taxidermy "The most disturbing decoration " and a "cruel and surreal practice.

The Kickstarter campaign that set off the controversy is active until May 27th and boasts some rather unusual rewards. Top backers receive an invitation to join the cast at their annual "BEAST FEAST," a banquet featuring an array of exotic meats, including alligator, kangaroo, wild boar, bison, antelope and ostrich. Vegetarians beware.

About Taxidermy Auction:

Taxidermy Auction is an online media company dedicated to pushing the limits of reality entertainment with a unique live shopping format.

SOURCE Taxidermy Auction