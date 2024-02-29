BizAv Veterans Debut Air Charter 101 for Private Jet Owners and Passengers

Podcast Offers Insider Tips for Charter Buyers, Aircraft Owners, and Corporate Executives

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two private aviation veterans have launched Air Charter 101, a podcast to help the private jet set gain a better understanding of the choices available for charter buyers, aircraft owners, and corporate executives who fly privately.

Co-hosted by Omar Diaz and David Rimmer, Air Charter 101 will offer listeners analysis of business aviation current events, interviews with aviation thought leaders, and a peek inside the inner workings of private aviation to help end users become safer and better informed about their business aviation investment.

Air Charter 101 hosts Omar Diaz and David Rimmer leverage decades of private aviation experience to offer a fresh new perspective for business jet owners, passengers and charter customers.

"In the words of the late fashion entrepreneur Sy Syms, we believe an educated consumer is our best customer," said Diaz. A long-time entrepreneur and aviation executive for some of the leading operators in the United States, Diaz added, "Air Charter 101 offers transparency that is often lacking in our industry."

According to Rimmer, a midair survivor and industry safety activist who has served in senior leadership positions at three of the country's leading charter and management companies, "all operators are not created equal," adding, "our goal is to arm clients with the questions they should be asking that go far beyond legality, which is a very basic – and somewhat subjective - metric."

Air Charter 101 is available for download at https://www.aircharter101.com/podcast.

Air Charter 101 is a production of the AB Aviation Group of Companies. AB companies include: you'll find BlissJet LLC, a premier boutique aircraft charter and management company; Suits on the Ground, an exceptional global meet and greet service tailored for private jet travelers, and AB Aviation, which specializes in aircraft management, sales, and charter brokerage services.

For more details, visit www.blissjet.com, www.suitsontheground.aero, www.aircharter101.com, and www.abaviationgroup.com.

Contact: Sean Ferguson

973-668-8339

373771@email4pr.com

SOURCE Air Charter 101