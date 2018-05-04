BizBash Live Returns To South Florida With Powerful Speakers, Industry-Leading Technology, And Fresh Event Ideas

New for 2018, Masterclass education will allow attendees to take a deep dive into the most challenging aspects of events, gaining a fresh set of tools needed for career advancement. Limited to a select number of attendees, there are two masterclasses: social media with Alex Plaxen of Little Bird Told Media or audiovisual and lighting design and production with Washington Arias of Everlast Productions.

The Event Innovation Forum and Workshop Series will feature renowned industry innovators. From sponsorship to budgeting, multicultural marketing, event tech, and design, these sessions will cover today's hottest topics. The 2018 lineup includes Shareef Malnik of the InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish Ball, Ashley Shapiro and Zoraida Suarez of the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Cristy Clavijo-Kish of Hispanicize Media Group, Renee Radabaugh of Paragon Events Inc., and more. Back by popular demand, a Spanish-language workshop with Gladys Mezrahi of Indigo Events will be available as part of the Workshop Series.

Also returning to BizBash Live is the award-winning Betty the Eventbot, produced by Eventbots (by Sciensio), who will enhance the attendee experience through an easy Q&A interface, becoming the "customer service bot" for all questions before, during, and after the event.

On the Exhibit Floor, Art of Everyone will invite attendees to collaborate and create one giant painting using laser-guided technology. Fantasy World Entertainment will bring the event to life with giant inflatables, Finest Imports will share delectable chocolates, and Odd-o-Ts' Entertainment will be showcasing its electrifying high-energy performances.

The full list of speakers, exhibitors, sponsors, and registration information can be found at www.bizbash.com/expofl. For media and press coverage, please contact Brittany Bucceroni at bbucceroni@bizbash.com.

