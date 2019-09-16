BizBenNetwork.com Announces ProBuy Program for Buyers of Small Businesses

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative national platform for buying and selling small businesses, BizBenNetwork.com, has announced its ProBuy Program for business buyers. The program helps individuals find and prepare to buy a business through continual consultation, building a professional team of resources, and optimizing wanted postings.

BizBenNetwork.com created its ProBuy Program after understanding that a large number of individuals looking to buy small businesses need an advisor that can guide them through the process for a flat fee. ProBuy Program Facilitators are well-versed in the process of buying and selling businesses, understanding the various steps taken to acquire a business quickly. Facilitators continuously check in with clients for updates on the process and give guidance. Clients work with their Facilitator entirely on BizBenNetwork.com, which has all the tools necessary for the client to find and buy a small business.

"Our online Facilitators work closely with ProBuy clients (business buyers), making sure they start the process well in order to finish it quickly," says Peter Siegel, MBA, CEO of BizBenNetwork.com. "Clients become pre-qualified for SBA loans if needed, are connected with professionals needed for buying small to mid-sized businesses, and optimized business-wanted postings from the beginning of the process."

BizBenNetwork.com Facilitators utilize a large directory of professional resources, such as valuation experts and SBA lenders, to create a team that can support the client as they buy a business. For marketing, Facilitators help small business buyers create optimized wanted listings and assist in finding, and or filtering out sellers.

BizBenNetwork.com's ProBuy Program can help individuals buy a small business as quickly as 3 months, taking the stress out of the process of purchasing a business.

BizBenNetwork is a national business selling/buying online platform, created by 25+ year industry-veteran Peter Siegel, MBA. It allows business brokers, owner/sellers, business buyers, and resources to post and interact through postings, social content, and its proprietary TruMatch technology.

