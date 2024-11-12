Bizcap Expands into Singapore, Appoints Joseph Lim as Managing Partner - Asia

"Singapore marks an ideal launchpad for our broader Asia strategy." Post this

As part of an already robust global roadmap dedicated to making a meaningful impact on local economies while helping small businesses scale and create jobs, Bizcap Singapore joins a large multinational collaboration of companies, including NewCo Capital Group & Capytal.com (USA), NewCo Canada, Bizcap UK , Bizcap Australia , and Bizcap New Zealand .

Strategic Growth in Asia-Pacific

Expanding into Singapore is part of the Bizcap mission to fuel Small and Medium Enterprise growth worldwide. Known for its vibrant SME ecosystem and status as a global financial hub, Singapore represents the ideal location for the launch of Bizcap's Asia operations. This strategic expansion will enable the company to address the growing demand for digital non-bank financing solutions while offering a streamlined experience to its SME client base.

Leadership Announcement

To lead Bizcap's Singapore operations, the company has appointed Joseph Lim as Managing Partner – Asia. Lim, a seasoned executive with over 13 years of experience in financial services, brings an impressive record of growth across competitive markets. His expertise in financial operations, strategic initiatives, and fintech partnerships uniquely position him to drive Bizcap's mission in Singapore and beyond. Lim joins the senior leadership team alongside Co-CEOs Abraham White and Zalman Blachman as well as Co-Founder and Director Albert Gahfi .

"With his extensive industry expertise and forward-thinking approach, Joseph will play a vital role in expanding our presence and providing swift, dependable funding solutions to SMEs throughout the region," commented Gahfi. "Singapore marks an ideal launchpad for our broader Asia strategy, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact Bizcap Singapore will bring."

Flexible Funding for Singapore SMEs

With the launch of its Singapore branch, Bizcap will offer funding solutions tailored to SMEs, ranging from SGD 5,000 to 500,000. In addition to approvals within as little as three hours and typical fund disbursement within 24 hours, Bizcap's flexible model requires no upfront credit checks and includes low-documentation processes that evaluate both qualitative and quantitative business factors. Bizcap's commitment to fostering long-term partnerships is further underscored by its lifetime commission model for brokers and advisers.

We welcome inquiries from advisers and brokers for exclusive pre-launch partnership opportunities.

Bizcap: email [email protected] or visit bizcapfunding.sg to learn more.

NewCo Capital Group: email [email protected] or visit NewCoCapitalGroup.com to learn more.

About Bizcap & NewCo Capital Group

Founded in 2019 and 2020 respectively, Bizcap and NewCo empower SMEs in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Canada and the US through fast, accessible funding. The companies have successfully deployed 1.8 billion dollars to over 40,000 SMEs while maintaining a 4.9/5 Trustpilot rating.

For more information, visit bizcap.com.au or LinkedIn and NewCoCapitalGroup.com or LinkedIn

SOURCE Bizcap; NewCo Capital Group