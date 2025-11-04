BizClik Announces Dual US Summits and Awards for Sustainability, Procurement and Supply Chain Leadership 2026

BizClik strengthens its global events portfolio with two major US launches — bringing together sustainability, procurement, and supply chain leaders for co-located summits and a joint black-tie awards gala in Chicago

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik , one of the world's fastest-growing B2B media and events companies, has announced the launch of two flagship US events — Sustainability LIVE: The US Summit + Awards and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit + Awards 2026. Both will take place on 21–22 April at the Navy Pier, Chicago.

BizClik Awards Ceremony Returns

This marks the second US edition for both brands, following the success of their inaugural 2025 events under the Sustainability LIVE and the Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE portfolios. The expanded 2026 programme reflects BizClik's continued growth in North America and the increasing global demand for collaboration between sustainability, procurement, and supply chain leaders.

Glen White, Founder & CEO of BizClik, said:

"Our US Summits have quickly become an important part of BizClik's global events portfolio. The response to our first Chicago events demonstrated just how strong the appetite is for connection and collaboration across sustainability, procurement, and supply chain leadership. The 2026 Summits and joint Awards will build on that momentum, creating an even bigger platform for ideas, partnerships, and recognition across North America."

Co-Located Summits, One Night of Celebration

Running side by side, the US Summits will unite executives, innovators, and business leaders for two days of thought leadership, networking, and actionable insight.

One summit ticket provides full access to both co-located events, including all keynote sessions, panels, and networking opportunities across the two-day programme.

The evening of Day 1 will feature a joint black-tie gala and three-course seated dinner, serving as the Awards Ceremony for both Sustainability LIVE: The US Awards and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Awards .

The celebration will honour the companies and individuals driving transformation, innovation, and leadership across sustainability, procurement, and supply chain.

A Celebration of Global Leadership and Innovation

Across both summits, attendees can expect keynote sessions, interactive panels, and high-level networking opportunities — culminating in the joint Awards Gala, which recognises organisations and executives transforming their industries.

Winners will also be featured across BizClik's global portfolio of digital magazines, including Sustainability Magazine, Procurement Magazine, and Supply Chain Digital, reaching an international audience of business decision-makers and C-suite executives.

Awards, Sponsorships, and Entry Information

Award entries are now open and close on 25 February 2026.

Categories celebrate excellence in leadership, sustainability, technology, innovation, and AI integration across North America.

Please note:

Summit passes do not include access to the Awards Gala.

Awards tables can be purchased separately.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for selected award categories.

How to Participate

One summit ticket provides access to both co-located events. Tickets for the joint Awards Gala must be purchased separately.

Sustainability LIVE: The US Summit

Sustainability LIVE: The US Awards

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Awards

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the world's fastest-growing digital media and events companies, producing industry-leading content across procurement, supply chain, sustainability, technology, and fintech. Through its portfolio of digital magazines, global events, webinars, and demand-generation services, BizClik connects the world's most influential business leaders with the insights and opportunities that drive innovation.

