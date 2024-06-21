BizClik Announces Launch of New Chicago Events for June 2025

BizClik expands events to the US with Sustainability LIVE, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE and Manufacturing LIVE to be held in Chicago on June 4/5th 2025

LONDON and CHICAGO, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From humble beginnings post-pandemic, BizClik has forged its reputation as a 'Premium Event Organiser' with multiple conference and expo brands both in-person and via its award-winning virtual platform.

Fast forward to 2024, and the incredible growth of BizClik's events continues with major successes such as Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, being heralded as the 'No.1 Event in Sustainability' and having already hosted 11 major conferences globally in H1 across its Sustainability, Procurement, Supply Chain and FinTech brands. The outlook has never looked so bright - and with 12 more events and awards programs to come in H2, there is no slowing down.

BizClik has now announced exciting new plans to expand its events operations even further by launching into the US market in 2025:

BizClik In-Person LIVE Events head to Chicago in 2025

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE , alongside its sister events Sustainability LIVE , and Manufacturing LIVE will be heading over the Atlantic Ocean to host its mega co-located event at Convene – 333 North Green, Chicago, IL, 60607 on 4th and 5th June 2025.

Having cultivated senior executive audiences globally with its burgeoning magazine business, BizClik will offer its unique blend of thought leadership, executive keynotes, fireside chats, panels and interactive workshops to an audience of over 2,000 sustainability, procurement, supply chain, finance and operations leaders across two days in Chicago.

Those that attend the co-located mega event will have the opportunity to connect, learn, and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, and best practices through engaging presentations, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and workshops as well as its new VR pavilion.

Glen White, CEO, BizClik: "From our humble beginnings, hosting virtual events in the height of lockdown back in 2020, BizClik debuted its first in-person event in September of 2021 – Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE. Since then our events have grown exponentially, branching out into Sustainability, Fintech, Technology, AI and Manufacturing.

"This growth reflects our global commitment to connecting the world's digital leaders, and to be a platform and voice for organisations, individuals and communities to showcase their corporate vision and success.

"It is an exciting time for BizClik as we expand our LIVE events across the globe to continue in our commitment to be a single source of invaluable information, insights, best practices, and networking opportunities alongside our growing list of major corporate partners - hard work pays off!!"

To keep up to date on LIVE events, subscribe to Supply Chain Digital , Procurement Magazine , Sustainability Magazine , and Manufacturing Digital .

SOURCE BizClik